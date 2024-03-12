Wallows Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock group Wallows announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Model.
New concerts are planned at major music venues across North America and Europe from August into late October. The opening act for select dates will be Benee. Over 35 shows are scheduled at this time.
Model is set for release on May 24. Watch the music video for the new song, "Your Apartment."
When do Wallows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Wallows Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Wallows All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 7
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 8
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Seattle, WA
Aug 9
Treefort Music Hall
Boise, ID
Aug 11
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 15
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 16
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Aug 17
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Aug 19
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 20
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 22
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Aug 24
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 26
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 28
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Aug 30
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 31
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 2
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Sep 3
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 5
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 6
The Plaza at America First Field
Sandy, UT
Sep 8
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Sep 9
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 10
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Oct 4
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 5
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Oct 7
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Oct 10
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Oct 11
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 12
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Oct 14
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
O2 Academy Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 18
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Wallows on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Wallows also shared a YouTube film directed by Nina Ljeti. For more, check out the Wallows Zumic artist page.