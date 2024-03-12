View all results for 'alt'
Wallows Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour and new album details
Published March 12, 2024

Rock group Wallows announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Model.

New concerts are planned at major music venues across North America and Europe from August into late October. The opening act for select dates will be Benee. Over 35 shows are scheduled at this time.

Model is set for release on May 24. Watch the music video for the new song, "Your Apartment."

When do Wallows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wallows Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 23
Wallows and Benee at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Wallows All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 6
Wallows and Benee at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 7
Wallows and Benee at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 8
Wallows and Benee at Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Aug 9
Wallows and Benee at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Aug 11
Wallows and Benee at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
Wallows and Benee at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 13
Wallows and Benee at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 15
Wallows and Benee at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 16
Wallows and Benee at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 17
Wallows and Benee at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Aug 19
Wallows and Benee at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 20
Wallows and Benee at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 22
Wallows and Benee at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 24
Wallows and Benee at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 26
Wallows and Benee at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 28
Wallows and Benee at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Aug 30
Wallows and Benee at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 31
Wallows and Benee at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 2
Wallows and Benee at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 3
Wallows and Benee at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 5
Wallows and Benee at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 6
Wallows and Benee at The Plaza at America First Field
The Plaza at America First Field Sandy, UT
Sep 8
Wallows and Benee at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sep 9
Wallows and Benee at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 10
Wallows and Benee at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Sep 12
Wallows and Benee at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 4
Wallows at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 5
Wallows at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 7
Wallows at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 10
Wallows at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Oct 11
Wallows at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 12
Wallows at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Oct 14
Wallows at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Wallows at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Wallows at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Wallows at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Wallows at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wallows on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Wallows also shared a YouTube film directed by Nina Ljeti. For more, check out the Wallows Zumic artist page.

Aug
23
Wallows and Benee
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
