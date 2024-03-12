Wallows Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock group Wallows announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Model.

New concerts are planned at major music venues across North America and Europe from August into late October. The opening act for select dates will be Benee. Over 35 shows are scheduled at this time.

Model is set for release on May 24. Watch the music video for the new song, "Your Apartment."

When do Wallows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Wallows All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Wallows on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Wallows also shared a YouTube film directed by Nina Ljeti. For more, check out the Wallows Zumic artist page.