Waterparks Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Jawn Rocha

Waterparks have added spring and summer 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Property Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act for the new shows will be Hunny. In February, Waterparks will tour through parts of the UK opening up for You Me At Six.

When do Waterparks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RITUAL103. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Waterparks All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Waterparks on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band plans to release a new album in spring of 2023 titled Intellectual Property. For more, check out the Waterparks Zumic artist page.