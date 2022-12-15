Waterparks Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Waterparks have added spring and summer 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The Property Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act for the new shows will be Hunny. In February, Waterparks will tour through parts of the UK opening up for You Me At Six.
When do Waterparks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is RITUAL103. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Waterparks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 23
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Waterparks All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 1
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Motorpoint Arena
, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Motorpoint Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 11
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Apr 29
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
May 1
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 3
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 5
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
May 9
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
May 10
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
May 12
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
May 16
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
May 17
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 19
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
May 20
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
May 23
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
May 26
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
May 27
to
May 28
Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City, NJ
May 30
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
May 31
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 2
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 3
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 4
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Jun 6
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Jun 8
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Jun 10
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 11
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Jun 13
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 21
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
The band plans to release a new album in spring of 2023 titled Intellectual Property. For more, check out the Waterparks Zumic artist page.