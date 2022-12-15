View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Waterparks Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; opening for You Me At Six
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2022
Photo Credit: Jawn Rocha

Waterparks have added spring and summer 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Property Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act for the new shows will be Hunny. In February, Waterparks will tour through parts of the UK opening up for You Me At Six.

When do Waterparks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RITUAL103. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Waterparks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 23
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Waterparks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 4
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at Motorpoint Arena
Motorpoint Arena , United Kingdom
Feb 10
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at Motorpoint Arena
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 11
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees
You Me At Six, Waterparks, The Maine, and Bears In Trees at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 29
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 1
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
May 2
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 3
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 5
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 6
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 9
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 10
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 12
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
May 14
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
May 16
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 17
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 19
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 20
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
May 23
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May 24
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
May 26
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 27
to
May 28
Adjacent Music Festival
Adjacent Music Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
May 30
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 31
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 2
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 3
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 4
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jun 6
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Jun 7
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jun 8
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jun 10
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 11
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jun 13
Waterparks and Hunny
Waterparks and Hunny at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 21
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Waterparks on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band plans to release a new album in spring of 2023 titled Intellectual Property. For more, check out the Waterparks Zumic artist page.

2
97
artists
Waterparks
genres
Alt Rock Electropop Pop Punk Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Waterparks
Waterparks
May
23
Waterparks and Hunny
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Vans Warped Tour 2016 Lineup Announced for All Tour Dates + Tickets Now On Sale
March 24, 2016
Vans Warped Tour 2016 Lineup Announced for All Tour Dates + Ticke...
Tickets 3OH!3 against the current ASSUMING WE SURVIVE Atreyu Ballyhoo! Broadside Bullet for My Valentine Cane Hill Captain Chunk! Chelsea Grin Chunk! No coldrain Crown The Empire Cruel Hand Every Time I Die Falling in Reverse Four Year Strong From Ashes to New Gideon Good Charlotte Hail The Sun Ice Nine Kills In Hearts Wake Issues Knuckle Puck Less Than Jake Like Pacific Masked Intruder Mayday Parade Minnesota Motionless In White New Found Glory OCEANS ATE ALASKA Palaye Royale Pepper Prof Real Friends Reel Big Fish SayWeCanFly Set It Off Silent Planet Sleeping With Sirens State Champs Sum 41 Teenage Bottlerocket The Heirs The Interrupters The Maine The Story So Far The Summer Set The Word Alive Tonight Alive Veil of Maya Volumes Wage War Waterparks We the Kings Whitechapel With Confidence Yellowcard Young Guns Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Auburn Hills, MI Auburn, WA Bonner Springs, KS Burgettstown, PA Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Cincinnati, OH Columbia, MD Cuyahoga Falls, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO Hartford, CT Holmdel, NJ Houston, TX Las Vegas, NV Mansfield, MA Maryland Heights, MO Milwaukee, WI Mountain View, CA Nampa Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Noblesville, IN Orlando, FL Pomona, CA Portland, OR Salt Lake City, UT San Antonio, TX San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Scranton, PA St. Petersburg, FL Syracuse, NY Tinley Park, IL Virginia Beach, VA Wantagh, NY West Palm Beach, FL Avion Roe Bad Seed Rising Capsize Dash Ten Ghost town marosaI More To Monroe Mother Feather Old Wounds Reckless Serenade ROAMSECRETS Safe To Say See Stars Sykes The Color Morale The New Low Too Close to Touch Vanna Wacka Flocka Flame
1
1863
image for article Never Shout Never Shook Things Up at Santos Party House in New York City on Feb 17, 2015 [Zumic Review + Photos]
February 18, 2016
Never Shout Never Shook Things Up at Santos Party House in New Yo...
News Alt Rock Emo Rock Folk Rock Missouri Never Shout Never Waterparks New York, NY Jule Vera Metro Station
1
747
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart