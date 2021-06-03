View all results for 'alt'
Wolf Alice Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American & European tours, new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2021

Indie rockers Wolf Alice have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blue Weekend. The album is scheduled for release on June 4.

The newly added shows are scheduled at mid-size American venues from October into November. The British group will perform multiple nights in Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, and Washington, DC. At this time, no opener has been announced. Wolf Alice also plans to tour Europe in January 2022.

Wolf Alice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 12
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 13
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Wolf Alice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 19
to
Jun 21
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at HURRICANE PARK
Cancelled
HURRICANE PARK Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 27
to
Aug 29
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 26
Wolf Alice crystal
Wolf Alice crystal at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 28
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Oct 29
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Oct 30
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 1
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Nov 4
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Nov 6
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 8
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Vic Theatre
Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 9
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 11
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 12
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 13
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 15
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Nov 16
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Nov 18
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Cannery Ballroom
Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN
Nov 20
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jan 7
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 8
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 9
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jan 10
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jan 12
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 13
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 14
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 22
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Jan 23
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
Jan 24
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jan 25
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jan 27
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at 02 Academy Birmingham
02 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jan 30
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 31
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Pohoda Festival
Pohoda Festival at Airport Trenčín
Postponed
Airport Trenčín Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
When do Wolf Alice 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members.

The fan club presale password is BlueWeekend21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Wolf Alice on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, the band shared a music video for "No Hard Feelings."

For more, check out the Wolf Alice Zumic artist page.

image for artist Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Nov
12
Wolf Alice
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov
13
Wolf Alice
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
