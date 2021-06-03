Wolf Alice Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Wolf Alice have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blue Weekend. The album is scheduled for release on June 4.

The newly added shows are scheduled at mid-size American venues from October into November. The British group will perform multiple nights in Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, and Washington, DC. At this time, no opener has been announced. Wolf Alice also plans to tour Europe in January 2022.

Wolf Alice All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Wolf Alice 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members.

The fan club presale password is BlueWeekend21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Wolf Alice on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, the band shared a music video for "No Hard Feelings."

For more, check out the Wolf Alice Zumic artist page.