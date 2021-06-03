Wolf Alice Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Wolf Alice have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blue Weekend. The album is scheduled for release on June 4.
The newly added shows are scheduled at mid-size American venues from October into November. The British group will perform multiple nights in Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, and Washington, DC. At this time, no opener has been announced. Wolf Alice also plans to tour Europe in January 2022.
Wolf Alice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 12
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 13
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Wolf Alice All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 19
to
Jun 21
Cancelled
HURRICANE PARK
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 27
to
Aug 29
Reading Festival
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 28
Teragram Ballroom
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 29
Teragram Ballroom
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 30
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
Nov 1
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
Nov 4
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
Nov 6
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 9
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Nov 11
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Nov 12
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 13
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 15
Union Stage
Washington, DC
Nov 16
Union Stage
Washington, DC
Nov 18
Cannery Ballroom
Nashville, TN
Nov 20
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Jan 7
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 8
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 9
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jan 10
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jan 12
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 13
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 14
O2 Academy Sheffield
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 22
O2 Guildhall Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Jan 23
De La Warr Pavilion
East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
Jan 24
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Jan 25
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Jan 27
02 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jan 30
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 31
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Postponed
Airport Trenčín
Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
When do Wolf Alice 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members.
The fan club presale password is BlueWeekend21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Last month, the band shared a music video for "No Hard Feelings."
