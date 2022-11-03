Yo La Tengo Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Cheryl Dunn

This week, Yo La Tengo added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from February into late March before a tour through Europe in April and May. The group now have about 50 concerts scheduled, including a Hanukkah residency in December at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

When do Yo La Tengo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yo La Tengo All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Yo La Tengo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Yo La Tengo plan to release a new album on February 10 titled This Stupid World. Listen to the new song "Fallout." For more, check out Yo La Tengo's Zumic artist page.