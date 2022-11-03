View all results for 'alt'
Yo La Tengo Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hanukkah residency; world tour across North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2022
Photo Credit: Cheryl Dunn

This week, Yo La Tengo added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from February into late March before a tour through Europe in April and May. The group now have about 50 concerts scheduled, including a Hanukkah residency in December at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

When do Yo La Tengo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Yo La Tengo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Yo La Tengo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 18
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 19
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 20
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 21
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 22
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 23
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 24
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Dec 25
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 15
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 16
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 17
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Wild Buffalo
Wild Buffalo Bellingham, WA
Feb 19
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 20
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 22
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 24
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Feb 26
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Feb 27
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Mar 9
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Mar 10
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Mar 11
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 13
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 14
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 16
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Mar 17
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 18
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 19
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 21
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Mar 22
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Mar 24
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 25
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Mar 26
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 10
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 12
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 18
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 19
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at LantarenVenster
LantarenVenster Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Apr 20
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Uebel & Gefährlich
Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 21
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Bremen Theatre
Bremen Theatre København, Denmark
Apr 23
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
Apr 24
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
Apr 25
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Festsaal Kreuzberg
Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany
Apr 27
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
WARM UP Festival - Estrella de Levante
WARM UP Festival - Estrella de Levante at FICA Murcia
FICA Murcia Murcia, MC, Spain
Apr 29
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 2
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Warner Music Station Prínc. Pío
Warner Music Station Prínc. Pío Madrid, MD, Spain
May 3
Yo La Tengo
Yo La Tengo at Santana 27
Santana 27 Bilbo, PV, Spain

We recommend following Yo La Tengo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Yo La Tengo plan to release a new album on February 10 titled This Stupid World. Listen to the new song "Fallout." For more, check out Yo La Tengo's Zumic artist page.

