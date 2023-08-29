Zach Bryan Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has shared 2024 tour dates billed as Quittin Time, which is also the name of a song from his 2022 album, Summertime Blues.
The new concerts are scheduled from March into December at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, and / or Levi Turner.
Zach is currently winding down his Burn, Burn, Burn tour and also has festival performances in the coming months.
When do Zach Bryan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist begin September 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Zach Bryan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Zach Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 30
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
to
Sep 24
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
Franklin, TN
Oct 7
Sistrunk Farms
Opelika, AL
Oct 19
to
Oct 22
Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
Snook Rodeo Arena
Somerville, TX
Mar 6
United Center
Chicago, IL
Mar 7
United Center
Chicago, IL
Mar 9
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 10
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Mar 12
Bryce Jordan Center
University Park, PA
Mar 14
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 15
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 17
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 18
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 20
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 22
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Birmingham, AL
Mar 25
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Mar 27
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 28
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 26
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Apr 29
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
Omaha, NE
May 2
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
May 5
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
May 6
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
May 9
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
May 13
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
May 14
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
May 17
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
May 18
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 7
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15
Empower Field At Mile High
Denver, CO
Jun 22
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jun 26
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Jul 30
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Jul 31
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Aug 3
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Aug 4
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Aug 7
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Aug 14
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Aug 17
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Aug 20
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Aug 24
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
Alerus Center
Grand Forks, ND
Nov 17
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 18
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 20
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 29
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Dec 3
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Dec 4
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Dec 6
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 7
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
For the most up-to-date information, follow Zach Bryan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this month, Zach released a new self-titled album. For more, check out Zach Bryan's Zumic artist page.