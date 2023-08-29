Zach Bryan Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has shared 2024 tour dates billed as Quittin Time, which is also the name of a song from his 2022 album, Summertime Blues.

The new concerts are scheduled from March into December at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, and / or Levi Turner.

Zach is currently winding down his Burn, Burn, Burn tour and also has festival performances in the coming months.

When do Zach Bryan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist begin September 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, Zach released a new self-titled album. For more, check out Zach Bryan's Zumic artist page.