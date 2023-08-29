View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Zach Bryan Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Quittin Time' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 29, 2023

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has shared 2024 tour dates billed as Quittin Time, which is also the name of a song from his 2022 album, Summertime Blues.

The new concerts are scheduled from March into December at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, and / or Levi Turner.

Zach is currently winding down his Burn, Burn, Burn tour and also has festival performances in the coming months.

When do Zach Bryan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist begin September 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 30
Zach Bryan, Trampled By Turtles, and J.R. Carroll at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
to
Sep 24
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Oct 7
Auburn Rodeo - Zach Bryan, Ian Munsick, Luke Grimes, and J.R. Carroll at Sistrunk Farms
Sistrunk Farms Opelika, AL
Oct 19
to
Oct 22
Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest at Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
At The Station Festival at Snook Rodeo Arena
Snook Rodeo Arena Somerville, TX
Dec 30
Wild Horses Music Festival: Zach Bryan & Caamp at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Mar 6
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 7
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 9
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 10
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 12
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Apr 26
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Apr 29
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
May 2
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
May 5
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
May 6
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
May 9
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
May 13
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
May 14
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
May 17
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 18
Zach Bryan, The Middle East, and Levi Turner at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 7
Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell, and Levi Turner at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell, and Levi Turner at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15
Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell, and Levi Turner at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jun 22
Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 26
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jul 30
Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Jul 31
Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 3
Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Aug 4
Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Aug 7
Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, and Levi Turner at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow, and Levi Turner at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Aug 14
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Aug 17
Zach Bryan and Levi Turner at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 20
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 24
Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, and Levi Turner at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
Zach Bryan and Levi Turner at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Nov 17
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 18
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 20
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 22
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Nov 23
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Nov 26
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 27
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 29
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 3
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Dec 4
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Dec 6
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 7
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 13
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 14
Zach Bryan, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK

For the most up-to-date information, follow Zach Bryan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Zach released a new self-titled album. For more, check out Zach Bryan's Zumic artist page.

