A Day To Remember Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Florida rockers A Day To Remember have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Just Some Shows - US Tour MMXXII, the newly planned concerts are set from July into October at North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be The Used, Movements, Beartooth, Bad Omens, and / or Magnolia Park.

ADTR plan to tour Europe in June, with concerts and festival gigs across seven countries. In February of 2023, the band return to Europe for a tour with Bring Me The Horizon.

When do A Day To Remember 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A Day To Remember All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following A Day To Remember on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, ADTR released a new album titled You're Welcome. For more, check out A Day To Remember's Zumic artist page.