A Day To Remember Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 9, 2022

Florida rockers A Day To Remember have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Just Some Shows - US Tour MMXXII, the newly planned concerts are set from July into October at North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be The Used, Movements, Beartooth, Bad Omens, and / or Magnolia Park.

ADTR plan to tour Europe in June, with concerts and festival gigs across seven countries. In February of 2023, the band return to Europe for a tour with Bring Me The Horizon.

When do A Day To Remember 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

A Day To Remember All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Jun 8
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Jun 8
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at RuhrCongress Bochum
RuhrCongress Bochum Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 16
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at O13
O13 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 19
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Infest Festival
Infest Festival at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 21
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 24
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Saarlandhalle
Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Jul 8
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 10
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 27
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 29
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 30
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 31
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens at Quebec City Old Port Agora
Quebec City Old Port Agora Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 2
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Aug 3
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 5
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside and Bad Omens at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 6
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside and Bad Omens at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Aug 7
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 9
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 11
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Aug 12
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 14
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 16
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 17
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh Arena Oshkosh, WI
Aug 20
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Aug 21
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 23
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 24
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Aug 26
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Aug 27
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 1
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Pensacola Bay Center (formerly Pensacola Civic Center)
Pensacola Bay Center (formerly Pensacola Civic Center) Pensacola, FL
Oct 2
A Day To Remember, The Used, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, and Magnolia Park at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Oct 4
A Day To Remember, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, Movements, and Magnolia Park at The Zoo Amphitheater
The Zoo Amphitheater Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
A Day To Remember, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Oct 10
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Theater Of The Clouds
Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR
Oct 11
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Oct 13
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 16
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Oct 18
A Day To Remember, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at The Pavilion - TX
The Pavilion - TX Lubbock, TX
Oct 27
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Used, Movements, and Magnolia Park at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Oct 28
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Movements, and Magnolia Park
A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Movements, and Magnolia Park at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Nov 10
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Dec 6
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 8
A Day To Remember
A Day To Remember at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Feb 2
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Feb 3
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 4
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 6
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Arena Gliwice
Arena Gliwice Gliwice, śląskie, Poland
Feb 7
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Feb 9
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Feb 10
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Feb 11
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 13
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Zenith de Toulouse
Zenith de Toulouse Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Feb 15
A Day To Remember and BRING ME THE HORIZON
A Day To Remember and BRING ME THE HORIZON at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 18
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Feb 19
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Feb 21
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at St. Jakobshalle
St. Jakobshalle Basel, BL, Switzerland
Feb 22
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Feb 24
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 25
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 26
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Feb 28
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and poorstacy at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium

We recommend following A Day To Remember on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, ADTR released a new album titled You're Welcome. For more, check out A Day To Remember's Zumic artist page.

artists
A Day To Remember
genres
Alt Rock Hard Rock Metalcore Pop Punk
