Amos Lee Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Amos Lee added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Transmissions.

New concerts are planned from May into July at theatres and music halls across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Mikaela Davis, Mutlu, or Julia Pratt. Later this month, Amos has two headlining shows in Texas and concerts with the Indigo Girls in September.

When do Amos Lee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Amos Lee All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amos Lee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Transmissions is scheduled for release this summer. For more, check out the Amos Lee Zumic artist page.