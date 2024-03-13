Amos Lee Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Amos Lee added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Transmissions.
New concerts are planned from May into July at theatres and music halls across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Mikaela Davis, Mutlu, or Julia Pratt. Later this month, Amos has two headlining shows in Texas and concerts with the Indigo Girls in September.
When do Amos Lee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Amos Lee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 18
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
May 22
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
May 24
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT
Amos Lee All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 22
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
Dallas, TX
Mar 23
AlG. Langford Chaparral Center
Midland, TX
May 7
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Bowling Green, KY
May 9
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
May 10
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
May 11
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
May 13
Joan C Edwards Performing Arts Center
Huntington, WV
May 14
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
May 16
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
May 17
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
May 18
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
May 21
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
May 22
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
May 24
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT
May 25
State Theatre
Portland, ME
May 28
Sottile Theatre
Charleston, SC
Jun 21
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Chicago, IL
Jun 22
Holliday Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 24
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Jun 25
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Jun 27
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Jun 28
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 1
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
Jul 5
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Jul 6
Southern Theatre
Columbus, OH
Jul 8
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Deerfield, MA
Jul 11
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
Jul 13
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 14
Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon, CO
Sep 15
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 19
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Sep 21
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 23
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Sep 25
SF Masonic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Sep 27
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
For the most up-to-date information, follow Amos Lee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Transmissions is scheduled for release this summer. For more, check out the Amos Lee Zumic artist page.