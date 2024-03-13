View all results for 'alt'
Amos Lee Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Indigo Girls, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2024

Amos Lee added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Transmissions.

New concerts are planned from May into July at theatres and music halls across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Mikaela Davis, Mutlu, or Julia Pratt. Later this month, Amos has two headlining shows in Texas and concerts with the Indigo Girls in September.

When do Amos Lee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Amos Lee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 18
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
May 22
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 24
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

Amos Lee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 22
Amos Lee and The Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Dallas, TX
Mar 23
Amos Lee and The West Texas Symphony at AlG. Langford Chaparral Center
AlG. Langford Chaparral Center Midland, TX
May 7
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KY
May 9
Amos Lee and The Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
May 10
Amos Lee and The Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
May 11
Amos Lee and The Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
May 13
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Joan C Edwards Performing Arts Center
Joan C Edwards Performing Arts Center Huntington, WV
May 14
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 16
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
May 17
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
May 18
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
May 20
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at The Egg
The Egg Albany, NY
May 21
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 22
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 24
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
May 25
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 28
Spoleto Festival - Amos Lee at Sottile Theatre
Sottile Theatre Charleston, SC
Jun 21
Amos Lee and Mutlu at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Jun 22
Amos Lee and Mutlu at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 24
Amos Lee and Mutlu at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 25
Amos Lee and Mutlu at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 27
Amos Lee and Mutlu at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Jun 28
Amos Lee and Mutlu at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Jul 1
Amos Lee at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Jul 5
Amos Lee at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 6
Amos Lee at Southern Theatre
Southern Theatre Columbus, OH
Jul 8
Amos Lee at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Jul 11
Amos Lee and Mikaela Davis at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Jul 13
Amos Lee at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 14
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 15
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 19
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 21
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 23
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 25
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at SF Masonic Auditorium
SF Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sep 27
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Amos Lee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Transmissions is scheduled for release this summer. For more, check out the Amos Lee Zumic artist page.

image for artist Amos Lee
Amos Lee
May
18
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
May
22
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May
24
Amos Lee and Julia Pratt
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
