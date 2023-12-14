View all results for 'alt'
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2023

Indigo Girls and Amos Lee announced 2024 tour dates.

Seven new co-headlining shows are planned in September across the American West at Colorado's Red Rocks, Oregon, and five shows in California. Indigo Girls return to touring in late March, while these are the only dates Amos Lee has on his calendar so far.

Indigo Girls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 10
Indigo Girls and David Ryan Harris at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Mar 21
Indigo Girls at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium Athens, OH
Mar 23
Indigo Girls at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Mar 26
Indigo Girls at Orchestra Hall - MN
Orchestra Hall - MN Minneapolis, MN
Apr 12
Indigo Girls at The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Boone, NC
Apr 18
Indigo Girls and Lucy Wainwright Roche at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Apr 20
Indigo Girls at Bradley Symphony Center
Bradley Symphony Center Milwaukee, WI
May 1
Indigo Girls at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall
Ruby Diamond Concert Hall Tallahassee, FL
May 11
Indigo Girls at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Sep 15
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 19
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 21
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 23
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 25
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at SF Masonic Auditorium
SF Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sep 27
Indigo Girls and Amos Lee at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
When do Indigo Girls and Amos Lee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Indigo Girls and Amos Lee on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Indigo Girls and Amos Lee Zumic artist pages.

