Band of Horses Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rock group Band of Horses have extended their 2021 tour schedule with dates on the West Coast.

Being billed as Been A Minute, the newly announced concerts are planned for November in Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and California. The band plans to get back to touring in late August and will be joined along the way by opening acts Faline, Robert Ellis, and Jade Bird. Band of Horses also have scheduled appearances at Railbird, Firefly, and Austin City Limits festivals.

Band of Horses All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Band of Horses 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Band of Horses on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

