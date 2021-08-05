View all results for 'alt'
Band of Horses Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockers add West Coast shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 5, 2021

Indie rock group Band of Horses have extended their 2021 tour schedule with dates on the West Coast.

Being billed as Been A Minute, the newly announced concerts are planned for November in Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and California. The band plans to get back to touring in late August and will be joined along the way by opening acts Faline, Robert Ellis, and Jade Bird. Band of Horses also have scheduled appearances at Railbird, Firefly, and Austin City Limits festivals.

Band of Horses Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Band of Horses All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 27
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Aug 28
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at Rabbit Rabbit At The Orange Peel
Rabbit Rabbit At The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 21
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Sep 22
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 25
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 26
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 29
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Sep 30
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 1
Band of Horses and Faline
Band of Horses and Faline at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 5
Band of Horses and Robert Ellis
Band of Horses and Robert Ellis at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 6
Band of Horses and Robert Ellis
Band of Horses and Robert Ellis at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
Band of Horses and Jade Bird
Band of Horses and Jade Bird at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 4
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 5
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 8
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 12
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 14
Band of Horses
Band of Horses at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
When do Band of Horses 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Band of Horses on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Band of Horses, check out their Zumic artist page.

image for artist Band of Horses
Band of Horses
Oct
17
Band of Horses
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Oct
18
Band of Horses
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Oct
19
Band of Horses
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
