Barenaked Ladies Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Last Summer On Earth' tour also featuring Semisonic, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 30, 2023

Barenaked Ladies have shared 2023 tour dates, billed as Last Summer On Earth, with opening act Del Amitri on all dates and Semisonic or Five for Fighting on select shows.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. This summer will mark the 7th edition of the tour, founded by the band in 2012. Before then, Barenaked Ladies will perform at HootieFest: The Big Splash in April.

When do Barenaked Ladies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin January 31. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barenaked Ladies Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 12
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Barenaked Ladies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
to
Apr 29
HootieFest: The Big Splash
HootieFest: The Big Splash at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Jun 2
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 3
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Jun 4
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Toledo, OH
Jun 6
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 9
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jun 10
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato, MN
Jun 11
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 14
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Jun 15
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 17
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 20
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Saratoga, CA
Saratoga, CA Saratoga, CA
Jun 22
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jun 23
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 24
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Jun 26
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, and Del Amitri at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
Jun 28
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Jun 30
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 1
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Jul 4
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 5
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 7
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 8
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 9
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 11
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 12
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 14
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jul 16
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 18
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Jul 19
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 21
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, and Del Amitri at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI

We recommend following Barenaked Ladies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Barenaked Ladies Zumic artist page.

