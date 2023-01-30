Barenaked Ladies Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Barenaked Ladies have shared 2023 tour dates, billed as Last Summer On Earth, with opening act Del Amitri on all dates and Semisonic or Five for Fighting on select shows.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. This summer will mark the 7th edition of the tour, founded by the band in 2012. Before then, Barenaked Ladies will perform at HootieFest: The Big Splash in April.

When do Barenaked Ladies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin January 31. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barenaked Ladies All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Barenaked Ladies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Barenaked Ladies Zumic artist page.