Big Thief Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo by Alexa Viscius

Big Thief are changing it up, expanding their 2022-2023 tour dates to four continents including North America and Europe. They had previously booked concerts in Asia and Oceania.

The newly planned shows are set at venues in the USA, Europe, and the UK from January into April. Before then, the band will be rocking Japan and South Korea for a week and then doing a couple of weeks touring Australia and New Zealand.

When do Big Thief 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Spotify begin September 14. American Express / Chase cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Big Thief All Tour Dates and Tickets

