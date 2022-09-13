View all results for 'alt'
Big Thief Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 13, 2022
Photo by Alexa Viscius

Big Thief are changing it up, expanding their 2022-2023 tour dates to four continents including North America and Europe. They had previously booked concerts in Asia and Oceania.

The newly planned shows are set at venues in the USA, Europe, and the UK from January into April. Before then, the band will be rocking Japan and South Korea for a week and then doing a couple of weeks touring Australia and New Zealand.

When do Big Thief 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Spotify begin September 14. American Express / Chase cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 2
Big Thief
Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Nov 12
Big Thief
Big Thief at Rolling Hall
Rolling Hall Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Nov 14
Big Thief
Big Thief at Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ)
Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ) Osaka, Japan
Nov 15
Big Thief
Big Thief at Club Quattro - Nagoya
Club Quattro - Nagoya Nagoya-shi, Aichi-ken, Japan
Nov 18
Big Thief
Big Thief at Spotify O-EAST (オーイースト)
Spotify O-EAST (オーイースト) Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Nov 21
Big Thief
Big Thief at Astor Theatre
Astor Theatre Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
Nov 23
Big Thief
Big Thief at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 24
Big Thief
Big Thief at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 25
Big Thief
Big Thief at Melbourne Recital Centre
Melbourne Recital Centre Southbank, VIC, Australia
Nov 27
Big Thief
Big Thief at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Nov 30
Big Thief
Big Thief at Princess Theatre
Princess Theatre Launceston, TAS, Australia
Dec 2
Big Thief
Big Thief at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 3
Big Thief
Big Thief at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 4
Big Thief
Big Thief at Michael Fowler Centre
Michael Fowler Centre Wellington, New Zealand
Jan 31
Big Thief
Big Thief at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 3
Big Thief
Big Thief at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Feb 4
Big Thief
Big Thief at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Feb 5
Big Thief
Big Thief at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 7
Big Thief
Big Thief at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 9
Big Thief
Big Thief at The Lyric Oxford
The Lyric Oxford Oxford, MS
Feb 10
Big Thief
Big Thief at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Feb 11
Big Thief
Big Thief at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Feb 15
Big Thief
Big Thief at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 16
Big Thief
Big Thief at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 17
Big Thief
Big Thief at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 18
Big Thief
Big Thief at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 20
Big Thief
Big Thief at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Feb 21
Big Thief
Big Thief at North Beach Bandshell
North Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL
Feb 24
Big Thief
Big Thief at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 25
Big Thief
Big Thief at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC
Mar 2
Big Thief
Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 5
Big Thief
Big Thief at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Big Thief
Big Thief at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Big Thief
Big Thief at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Big Thief
Big Thief at The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni
The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Big Thief
Big Thief at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Big Thief
Big Thief at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
to
Apr 15
Motel Mozaïque Festival 2023
Motel Mozaïque Festival 2023 at Rotterdam, Netherlands
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Apr 16
Big Thief
Big Thief at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Apr 18
Big Thief
Big Thief at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Apr 22
Big Thief
Big Thief at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Apr 23
Big Thief
Big Thief at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 26
Big Thief
Big Thief at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Apr 27
Big Thief
Big Thief at Moon València
Moon València València, Spain
Apr 28
Big Thief
Big Thief at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Apr 29
Big Thief
Big Thief at Lisboa Ao Vivo
Lisboa Ao Vivo Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Big Thief on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Big Thief's Zumic artist page.

Big Thief
