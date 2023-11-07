Billy Strings Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Billy Strings added some more winter tour dates.

Currently performing in Europe, Billy added eight new concerts at arenas in February and March. These are happening after his previously scheduled American dates that resume in December.

When do Billy Strings 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

