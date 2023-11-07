View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Billy Strings Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

30 dates in the USA and Europe through June
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 7, 2023

This week, Billy Strings added some more winter tour dates.

Currently performing in Europe, Billy added eight new concerts at arenas in February and March. These are happening after his previously scheduled American dates that resume in December.

When do Billy Strings 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 8
Billy Strings at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 10
Billy Strings at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Nov 11
Billy Strings at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 12
Billy Strings at Theaterfabrik
Theaterfabrik Munich, Germany
Nov 14
Billy Strings at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Nov 15
Billy Strings at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Billy Strings at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Billy Strings at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Billy Strings at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Billy Strings at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 8
Billy Strings at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Dec 9
Billy Strings at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Dec 12
Billy Strings at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 13
Billy Strings at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 15
Billy Strings at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 16
Billy Strings at War Memorial At Oncenter
War Memorial At Oncenter Syracuse, NY
Dec 29
Billy Strings at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Dec 30
Billy Strings at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Dec 31
Billy Strings at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Feb 16
Billy Strings at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Feb 17
Billy Strings at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Feb 18
Billy Strings at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Feb 23
Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 24
Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 25
Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 1
Billy Strings at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 2
Billy Strings at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 22
Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 23
Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Billy Strings on social media and subscribe to the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Billy Strings's Zumic artist page.

1
182
artists
Billy Strings
genres
Bluegrass Jamband Progressive bluegrass Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Billy Strings
Billy Strings
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Billy Strings Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 6, 2023
Billy Strings Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Bluegrass Jamband Progressive bluegrass Psychedelic Rock Billy Strings
2
3194
image for article Billy Strings Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 28, 2022
Billy Strings Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Bluegrass Jamband Psychedelic Rock Billy Strings
3
3515
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart