Billy Strings Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Billy Strings added some more winter tour dates.
Currently performing in Europe, Billy added eight new concerts at arenas in February and March. These are happening after his previously scheduled American dates that resume in December.
When do Billy Strings 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 10
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
Nov 11
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 12
Theaterfabrik
Munich, Germany
Nov 15
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 19
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Dec 8
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Dec 9
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Dec 12
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 13
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 15
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 16
War Memorial At Oncenter
Syracuse, NY
Dec 29
UNO Lakefront Arena
New Orleans, LA
Dec 30
UNO Lakefront Arena
New Orleans, LA
Dec 31
UNO Lakefront Arena
New Orleans, LA
Feb 16
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Feb 17
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Feb 18
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Feb 23
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Feb 24
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Feb 25
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Mar 1
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Mar 2
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Jun 22
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jun 23
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
For the most up-to-date information, follow Billy Strings on social media and subscribe to the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
