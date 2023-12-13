Brantley Gilbert Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Brantley Gilbert announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Off The Rails, new concerts and festival performances are set from February into July at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings, and / or Demun Jones. 2023 was a busy year of touring for Brantley, having entertained audiences for 50+ concerts in North America.

When do Brantley Gilbert 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brantley Gilbert All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brantley Gilbert on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

