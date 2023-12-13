View all results for 'alt'
Brantley Gilbert Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Off The Rails Tour' across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2023

Country artist Brantley Gilbert announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Off The Rails, new concerts and festival performances are set from February into July at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings, and / or Demun Jones. 2023 was a busy year of touring for Brantley, having entertained audiences for 50+ concerts in North America.

When do Brantley Gilbert 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brantley Gilbert All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Brantley Gilbert at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Feb 10
Brantley Gilbert at Seneca Allegany Casino and Hotel
Seneca Allegany Casino and Hotel Salamanca, NY
Mar 21
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, and Demun Jones at Canton Civic Center
Canton Civic Center Canton, OH
Mar 22
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Mar 23
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at La Crosse Center
La Crosse Center La Crosse, WI
Apr 4
Arizona Bike Week - Brantley Gilbert at Arizona Bike Week
Arizona Bike Week Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 11
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at F&M Bank Arena
F&M Bank Arena Clarksville, TN
Apr 12
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Apr 13
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, and Demun Jones at UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp
UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp Carnot-Moon, PA
Apr 18
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, and Demun Jones at Erie Insurance Arena
Erie Insurance Arena Erie, PA
Apr 19
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, and Demun Jones at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Apr 19
to
Apr 20
Rock The Country - Ashland at Boyd County Fairgrounds
Boyd County Fairgrounds Ashland, KY
Apr 25
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Apr 26
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
Apr 27
Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Demun Jones, and Dylan Marlowe at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Jun 7
to
Jun 8
Rock The Country - Ocala, Fl at Majestic Oaks Ocala
Majestic Oaks Ocala Reddick, FL
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Rock The Country - Mobile at The Grounds - Mobile
The Grounds - Mobile Mobile, AL
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 29
Brantley Gilbert at SERVPRO Richmond Pavilion
SERVPRO Richmond Pavilion Glen Allen, VA
Jul 13
Brantley Gilbert at Morgan County Fair Grandstand
Morgan County Fair Grandstand Jacksonville, IL
Jul 19
to
Jul 20
Dam Jam Music Festival at Lake Afton
Lake Afton Goddard, KS
Jul 26
to
Jul 27
Rock The Country - Anderson at Anderson Sport and Entertainment Center Grounds
Anderson Sport and Entertainment Center Grounds Anderson, SC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brantley Gilbert on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Brantley Gilbert's Zumic artist page.

