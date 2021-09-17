Brett Eldredge Expands 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brett Eldredge is gearing up for another holiday tour, in addition to his country concerts already planned for 2021-2022.

Billed in conjunction with Glow — his album of jazzy holiday classics — nine new shows have been announced for November and December. This year, Brett will be also releasing a brand new album titled Mr. Christmas, following Glow which was released in 2016 and then again in 2018 with more songs. One of music's most versatile artists, Eldredge is currently on tour with Morgan Evans doing his country pop thing and has plans to tour Europe in 2022.

When do Brett Eldredge 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for fan club members begin September 21. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Brett Eldredge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mr. Christmas is scheduled for release on October 22. Check out his recently shared video for the title track. For more, check out the Brett Eldredge Zumic artist page.