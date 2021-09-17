View all results for 'alt'
Brett Eldredge Expands 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Classy Christmas, Worldwide Country
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 17, 2021

Brett Eldredge is gearing up for another holiday tour, in addition to his country concerts already planned for 2021-2022.

Billed in conjunction with Glow — his album of jazzy holiday classics — nine new shows have been announced for November and December. This year, Brett will be also releasing a brand new album titled Mr. Christmas, following Glow which was released in 2016 and then again in 2018 with more songs. One of music's most versatile artists, Eldredge is currently on tour with Morgan Evans doing his country pop thing and has plans to tour Europe in 2022.

When do Brett Eldredge 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales for fan club members begin September 21. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Brett Eldredge Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 10
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 11
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Brett Eldredge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 18
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 23
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 24
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Toledo, OH
Sep 25
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Sep 30
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Oct 1
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Oct 2
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Oct 14
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 15
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 16
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 21
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Shea's Performing Arts Center
Shea's Performing Arts Center Buffalo, NY
Oct 23
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Oct 28
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 29
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 30
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 4
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 5
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Nov 6
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge and Morgan Evans at Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center
Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center Verona, NY
Nov 13
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 26
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 27
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 3
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Dec 4
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Dec 10
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 11
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 17
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 18
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
May 2
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 3
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 5
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
May 6
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
May 14
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
May 16
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands

We recommend following Brett Eldredge on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Mr. Christmas is scheduled for release on October 22. Check out his recently shared video for the title track. For more, check out the Brett Eldredge Zumic artist page.

artists
Brett Eldredge
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
image for artist Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge
Dec
10
Brett Eldredge
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec
11
Brett Eldredge
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
