Brett Eldredge Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Holiday 'Glow' in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 18, 2023

The versatile Brett Eldredge announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Glow LIVE.

The new concerts are set in November and December at theatre venues across North America. Eldredge — who is known primarily as a country artist but also dabbles in pop and makes these annual forays into his Glow-themed Christmas classics — plans to perform multiple nights in Nashville, Chicago, and New York City.

When do Brett Eldredge 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin September 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Eldredge Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Brett Eldredge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 24
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 25
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 26
Brett Eldredge at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 2
Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 5
Brett Eldredge at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Dec 6
Brett Eldredge at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 8
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 9
Brett Eldredge at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 15
Brett Eldredge at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 17
Brett Eldredge at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Dec 19
Brett Eldredge at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 20
Brett Eldredge at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Dec 21
Brett Eldredge at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis St. Louis, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brett Eldredge on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Brett Eldredge Zumic artist page.

