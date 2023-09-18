Brett Eldredge Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The versatile Brett Eldredge announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Glow LIVE.

The new concerts are set in November and December at theatre venues across North America. Eldredge — who is known primarily as a country artist but also dabbles in pop and makes these annual forays into his Glow-themed Christmas classics — plans to perform multiple nights in Nashville, Chicago, and New York City.

When do Brett Eldredge 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin September 19. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brett Eldredge All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brett Eldredge on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Brett Eldredge Zumic artist page.