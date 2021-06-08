View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bright Eyes Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Taking the Road to Joy in North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2021

While the concert industry was completely on hold during the COVID pandemic of 2020, Bright Eyes released their first album in over nine years, titled Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. This week, the indie rockers announced their first tour since 2011.

The trio — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott — are set to get back on the road in July, with newly announced American shows featuring a venerable group of artists on board as opening acts including Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast, and / or Lucy Dacus on select dates. No openers have yet been announced for the European and British shows that follow from August to September.

When do Bright Eyes 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Bright Eyes fan club begins June 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 31
Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, and Lucy Dacus at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Bright Eyes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 27
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 28
Bright Eyes, Japanese Breakfast, and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes, Japanese Breakfast, and Lucy Dacus at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 30
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Jul 31
Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, and Lucy Dacus at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 3
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Aug 4
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 5
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Aug 6
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Aug 7
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Aug 8
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus
Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Aug 15
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Aug 17
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 18
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Aug 20
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Aug 21
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Aug 23
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Aug 24
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, NRW, Germany
Aug 26
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Aug 27
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, BY, Germany
Aug 28
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at X-tra Club And Hotel
X-tra Club And Hotel Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Aug 31
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Sep 2
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 4
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Bright Eyes on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Bright Eyes' Zumic artist page.

2
201
artists
Bright Eyes
genres
Emo Rock Indie-Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes
Jul
31
Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, and Lucy Dacus
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bright Eyes Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
April 24, 2020
Bright Eyes Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Emo Rock Indie-Rock Singer-Songwriter Bright Eyes
1
1065
image for article Bright Eyes Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 18, 2020
Bright Eyes Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Indie-Rock Rock Bright Eyes
3
1063
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart