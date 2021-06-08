Bright Eyes Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

While the concert industry was completely on hold during the COVID pandemic of 2020, Bright Eyes released their first album in over nine years, titled Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. This week, the indie rockers announced their first tour since 2011.

The trio — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott — are set to get back on the road in July, with newly announced American shows featuring a venerable group of artists on board as opening acts including Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast, and / or Lucy Dacus on select dates. No openers have yet been announced for the European and British shows that follow from August to September.

When do Bright Eyes 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Bright Eyes fan club begins June 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

