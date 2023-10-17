Code Orange Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Code Orange announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Above.

The new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in February and March. The opening acts on select dates will be Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy, and / or Gridiron. Festival performances are also on the itinerary.

When do Code Orange 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Citi cardmember, Bandsintown, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Code Orange All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Code Orange on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Code Orange's Zumic artist page.