Code Orange Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour across the USA
by Francesco Marano

Published October 17, 2023

Code Orange announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Above.

The new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in February and March. The opening acts on select dates will be Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy, and / or Gridiron. Festival performances are also on the itinerary.

When do Code Orange 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Citi cardmember, Bandsintown, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Code Orange Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 27
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Code Orange All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 4
to
Feb 10
Shiprocked Cruise 2024 at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
Feb 13
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 14
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 16
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Feb 17
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 18
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Zydeco
Zydeco Birmingham, AL
Feb 20
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Feb 22
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Feb 23
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Gridiron, and Soul Blind at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 24
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Gridiron, and Soul Blind at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Gridiron, and Soul Blind at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Feb 27
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Feb 29
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 1
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 3
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 5
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Mar 6
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 8
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Mar 9
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 10
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 12
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 13
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Mar 16
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Mar 17
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, and Spy at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 23
Pulp Summer Slam 2024 at Amoranto Sports Complex
Amoranto Sports Complex Quezon City, NCR, Philippines
Apr 27
Sick New World 2024 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Code Orange on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Code Orange's Zumic artist page.

artists
Code Orange
Alt Metal Alt Rock Hardcore Punk Hard Rock Heavy metal Industrial Metal Metalcore
image for artist Code Orange
Code Orange
Feb
27
Code Orange, Teenage Wrist, and Soul Blind
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
