Cypress Hill Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blazin' across the USA with The Pharcyde, Souls of Mischief, Sublime with Rome, and / or Action Bronson
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2024

Cypress Hill announced 2024 tour dates, billed as We Legalized It.

Inded, the rappers who lit the world on fire with their 1993 songs like "I Wanna Get High" and "Hits from the Bong" were part of a movement that 30 years later has seen cannabis legalized in 38 of the 50 states for medicinal use. In related news, this week the FDA recommended that the DEA remove the plant from their list of Schedule I substances that have some of the harshest restrictions and penalties of all drugs on the federal level.

As far as the newly scheduled concerts, Cypress Hill will be touring across America in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be The Pharcyde, Souls of Mischief, Sublime with Rome, and / or Action Bronson. The hip-hop legends also have festival performances in the United States and Canada.

When do Cypress Hill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is LEGALIZED. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cypress Hill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 19
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Cypress Hill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 20
Cypress Hill, Sublime with Rome, Action Bronson, and Souls of Mischief at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 23
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 24
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 26
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Apr 27
Sublime with Rome and Cypress Hill at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 29
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 1
Cypress Hill and Souls of Mischief at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
May 3
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 5
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 7
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 8
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 12
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 21
to
Jul 1
Victo Fest at Colisée Desjardins
Colisée Desjardins Victoriaville, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Black Sunday - Cypress Hill and The Nashville Symphony at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 27
to
Jul 7
FestiVoix at FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières
FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin, United States

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cypress Hill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Cypress Hill's Zumic artist page.

Cypress Hill
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop West Coast hip-hop
image for artist Cypress Hill
Cypress Hill
Apr
19
Cypress Hill, The Pharcyde, and Souls of Mischief
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
