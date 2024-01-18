Cypress Hill Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cypress Hill announced 2024 tour dates, billed as We Legalized It.

Inded, the rappers who lit the world on fire with their 1993 songs like "I Wanna Get High" and "Hits from the Bong" were part of a movement that 30 years later has seen cannabis legalized in 38 of the 50 states for medicinal use. In related news, this week the FDA recommended that the DEA remove the plant from their list of Schedule I substances that have some of the harshest restrictions and penalties of all drugs on the federal level.

As far as the newly scheduled concerts, Cypress Hill will be touring across America in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be The Pharcyde, Souls of Mischief, Sublime with Rome, and / or Action Bronson. The hip-hop legends also have festival performances in the United States and Canada.

When do Cypress Hill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is LEGALIZED. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cypress Hill All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cypress Hill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

