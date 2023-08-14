View all results for 'alt'
Daryl Hall Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' with his house band, Todd Rundgren opening
by Francesco Marano

Published August 14, 2023

For over 50 years, singer-songwriter Daryl Hall has been a productive artist in Hall & Oates and as a solo artist. This week, Daryl added 2023 tour dates with his Live From Daryl's House Band with seven new shows in October and November.

Daryl's House Band started as part of his web-series-turned-TV-show Live From Daryl's House, and currently includes Eliot Lewis, Brian Dunne, Klyde Jones, and Porter Carroll. The opening act for all the concerts will be another prolific artist from the Philadephia area: singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-producer Todd Rundgren.

When do Daryl Hall 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin August 15. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DREAMTIME. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daryl Hall Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Daryl Hall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 15
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Aug 17
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Aug 19
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge
4 Bears Casino & Lodge New Town, ND
Aug 22
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 24
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts
The Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts Westport, CT
Oct 26
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Oct 30
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Nov 2
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Nov 4
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Nov 6
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 8
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Daryl Hall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Daryl Hall's Zumic artist page.

