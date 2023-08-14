Daryl Hall Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

For over 50 years, singer-songwriter Daryl Hall has been a productive artist in Hall & Oates and as a solo artist. This week, Daryl added 2023 tour dates with his Live From Daryl's House Band with seven new shows in October and November.

Daryl's House Band started as part of his web-series-turned-TV-show Live From Daryl's House, and currently includes Eliot Lewis, Brian Dunne, Klyde Jones, and Porter Carroll. The opening act for all the concerts will be another prolific artist from the Philadephia area: singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-producer Todd Rundgren.

When do Daryl Hall 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin August 15. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DREAMTIME. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Daryl Hall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

