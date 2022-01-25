Daryl Hall Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Daryl Hall has been a prolific artist for over 50 years as the main man in Hall & Oates and also as a solo artist. This week, Daryl announced his first run of 2022 concert dates — embarking on a tour with the Live from Daryl's House band. The musician personnel features Eliot Lewis, Brian Dunne, Klyde Jones, and Porter Carroll.

At this time, eight new American shows are scheduled in April with tickets going on sale this week. The opening act for all the shows will be another prolific legend hailing from Philadelphia: singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-producer Todd Rundgren.

When do Daryl Hall 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Daryl Hall fan club members. Todd Rundgren fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Daryl Hall fan club presale password is DREAMTIME. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daryl Hall All Tour Dates and Tickets

