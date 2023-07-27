Deafheaven Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Deafheaven have added 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, Sunbather.

The new concerts are set at North American venues in November and December. The opening band for the new dates will be Touché Amoré. In August, the band has headlining shows and festival performances in the UK and Ireland. Deafheaven will open for Coheed & Cambria's USA tour in September and October.

When do Deafheaven 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The band will release a remixed and remastered version of Sunbather on November 17.