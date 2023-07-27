View all results for 'alt'
Deafheaven Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Coheed & Cambria
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 27, 2023

Deafheaven have added 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, Sunbather.

The new concerts are set at North American venues in November and December. The opening band for the new dates will be Touché Amoré. In August, the band has headlining shows and festival performances in the UK and Ireland. Deafheaven will open for Coheed & Cambria's USA tour in September and October.

When do Deafheaven 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Deafheaven Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 3
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY

Deafheaven All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 16
to
Aug 19
ArcTanGent at Fernhill Farm
Fernhill Farm Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Core. Festival at Glasgow
Glasgow
Aug 21
Deafheaven and Slow Crush at Summerhall - Dissection Room
Summerhall - Dissection Room Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 22
Deafheaven at The Limelight 2
The Limelight 2 Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 23
Deafheaven at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Aug 24
Deafheaven at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
Deafheaven at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 8
Deafheaven at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Sep 9
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 10
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 11
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Sep 13
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Sep 14
Deafheaven at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Sep 15
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 18
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 19
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 20
Deafheaven at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 23
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 24
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Sep 27
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Sep 29
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Sep 30
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 2
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 3
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 4
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 26
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 27
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 29
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 30
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Dec 2
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Dec 3
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Dec 7
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Regency Ballroom
Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Dec 8
Deafheaven at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Dec 13
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Dec 16
Deafheaven and Touché Amoré at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Deafheaven on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band will release a remixed and remastered version of Sunbather on November 17. For more, check out Deafheaven's Zumic artist page.

