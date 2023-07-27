Deafheaven Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Deafheaven have added 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, Sunbather.
The new concerts are set at North American venues in November and December. The opening band for the new dates will be Touché Amoré. In August, the band has headlining shows and festival performances in the UK and Ireland. Deafheaven will open for Coheed & Cambria's USA tour in September and October.
When do Deafheaven 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dec 3
The Knockdown Center
Maspeth, NY
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Fernhill Farm
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Aug 21
Summerhall - Dissection Room
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 22
The Limelight 2
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 23
The Button Factory
Dublin, Ireland
Aug 24
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
Islington Assembly Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Sep 9
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Sep 10
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Sep 11
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Sep 13
The Admiral Theater
Omaha, NE
Sep 15
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 18
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Sep 19
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 20
The Stache
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 23
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Sep 24
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Sep 27
Wilma Theatre
Missoula, MT
Sep 29
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Sep 30
The Palace Theatre - Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 2
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 3
The Showbox - SoDo
Seattle, WA
Oct 4
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 26
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 27
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Nov 29
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Dec 2
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Dec 3
The Knockdown Center
Maspeth, NY
Dec 7
Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Dec 8
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 13
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Dec 16
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Deafheaven on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
The band will release a remixed and remastered version of Sunbather on November 17. For more, check out Deafheaven's Zumic artist page.