Death From Above 1979 Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Death From Above 1979 have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Is 4 Lovers.

Billed as Still 4 Lovers, the newly planned concerts are set across North American venues from July into November. The new dates include multiple nights in Montreal, New York, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ontario.

When do Death From Above 1979 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Death From Above 1979 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

