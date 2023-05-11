View all results for 'alt'
Death From Above 1979 Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Still 4 Lovers' summer and fall tour
Published May 11, 2023

Death From Above 1979 have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Is 4 Lovers.

Billed as Still 4 Lovers, the newly planned concerts are set across North American venues from July into November. The new dates include multiple nights in Montreal, New York, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ontario.

When do Death From Above 1979 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Death From Above 1979 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 12
Death From Above 1979 at The Starlite Room
The Starlite Room Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Sommo Festival at Cavendish Beach Events Centre
Cavendish Beach Events Centre Green Gables, PE, Canada
Aug 24
Death From Above 1979 at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 25
Death From Above 1979 at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Death From Above 1979 at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 14
Death From Above 1979 at Maxwell's
Maxwell's Waterloo, ON, Canada
Sep 15
Death From Above 1979 at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Sep 16
Death From Above 1979 at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 18
Death From Above 1979 at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 19
Death From Above 1979 at The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Cambridge, MA
Sep 21
Death From Above 1979 at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Sep 22
Death From Above 1979 at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Sep 23
Death From Above 1979 at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Oct 19
Death From Above 1979 at Crowbar
Crowbar Tampa, FL
Oct 20
Death From Above 1979 at The Abbey
The Abbey Orlando, FL
Oct 21
Death From Above 1979 at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Oct 22
Death From Above 1979 at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 24
Death From Above 1979 at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Oct 26
Death From Above 1979 at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 27
Death From Above 1979 at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
Death From Above 1979 at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Nov 9
Death From Above 1979 at Oshawa Music Hall
Oshawa Music Hall Oshawa, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Death From Above 1979 at Bridgeworks
Bridgeworks Hamilton, ON, Canada
Nov 11
Death From Above 1979 at Bridgeworks
Bridgeworks Hamilton, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Death From Above 1979 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Death From Above 1979 Zumic artist page.

