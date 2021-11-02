View all results for 'alt'
Dierks Bentley Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Beers On Me' tour with a stacked lineup
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2021

This week, Dierks Bentley announced he's bringing back his Beers On Me tour with newly announced 2022 dates.

The new shows are planned from January into March, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Jordan Davis is on the bill for all the new events while Tenille Arts will join on the Canadian dates and Lainey Wilson on the American dates. Closing out 2021, Dierks will perform in North Carolina later this month and Las Vegas in December.

When do Dierks Bentley 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for Dierks Bentley fan club members and Citi cardholders. Jordan Davis fan club, Lainey Wilson fan club, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Dierks Bentley fan club presale password is RAISEAGLASS. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Dierks Bentley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Dec 10
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jan 6
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jan 8
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
Jan 9
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Jan 13
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jan 14
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jan 15
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Jan 19
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Jan 20
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jan 21
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 28
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
Jan 29
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tenille Arts at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 4
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Feb 5
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at MetraPark Montana Pavilion
MetraPark Montana Pavilion Billings, MT
Feb 10
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Yakima Valley Sundome (State Fair Park)
Yakima Valley Sundome (State Fair Park) Yakima, WA
Feb 11
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Feb 12
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Feb 24
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Feb 25
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 3
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 4
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Assembly Hall - IN
Assembly Hall - IN Bloomington, IN
Mar 5
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Big Valley Jamboree
Big Valley Jamboree at Big Valley Jamboree Grounds
Big Valley Jamboree Grounds Camrose, AB, Canada

We recommend following Dierks Bentley on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Dierks shared a music video for "Beers On Me" featuring Breland and Hardy. For more, check out the Dierks Bentley Zumic artist page.

