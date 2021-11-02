Dierks Bentley Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Dierks Bentley announced he's bringing back his Beers On Me tour with newly announced 2022 dates.

The new shows are planned from January into March, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Jordan Davis is on the bill for all the new events while Tenille Arts will join on the Canadian dates and Lainey Wilson on the American dates. Closing out 2021, Dierks will perform in North Carolina later this month and Las Vegas in December.

When do Dierks Bentley 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for Dierks Bentley fan club members and Citi cardholders. Jordan Davis fan club, Lainey Wilson fan club, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Dierks Bentley fan club presale password is RAISEAGLASS. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Last month, Dierks shared a music video for "Beers On Me" featuring Breland and Hardy. For more, check out the Dierks Bentley Zumic artist page.