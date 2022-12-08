View all results for 'alt'
Fit For A King Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2022

Hard rock band Fit For A King have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Hell We Create.

The new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in February and March. The opening bands will be Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants. In January, Fit For A King begin a tour through Europe opening up for The Amity Affliction, extending into early February.

Fit For A King Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 5
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Fit For A King All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 11
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King,Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King,Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Cabaret Sauvage
Rescheduled
Cabaret Sauvage Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jan 13
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Jan 14
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Jan 15
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Electric Brixton
Rescheduled
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 16
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at O2 Ritz Manchester
Rescheduled
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 17
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at O2 Institute Birmingham
Rescheduled
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 19
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Effenaar
Rescheduled
Effenaar Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Jan 20
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Kavka Zappa
Kavka Zappa Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jan 22
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Jan 23
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
Kulturfabrik Kofmehl Solothurn, SO, Switzerland
Jan 24
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Jan 25
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Z-Bau
Z-Bau Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jan 27
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
Jan 28
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Palac Akropolis
Palac Akropolis Prague, Czechia
Jan 29
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Zaklęte Rewiry
Zaklęte Rewiry Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
Jan 30
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Feb 1
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 2
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Kulturzentrum Faust
Kulturzentrum Faust Hannover, NDS, Germany
Feb 3
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Felsenkeller Leipzig
Felsenkeller Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Feb 4
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
The Amity Affliction, Fit For A King, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Feb 16
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Feb 17
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 18
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Feb 19
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 21
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 22
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 23
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Feb 24
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Feb 25
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Feb 28
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 1
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 2
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 3
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 4
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 5
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 7
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Mar 8
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 10
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Mar 11
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Palladium Main Stage
The Palladium Main Stage Worcester, MA
Mar 12
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Tla
Tla Philadelphia, PA
Mar 14
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 15
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Mar 17
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 18
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Mar 19
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants
Fit For A King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants at Amplified Live
Amplified Live Dallas, TX
May 26
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King at 1stBank Center
Cancelled
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South 2023
Slam Dunk Festival South 2023 at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North 2023
Slam Dunk Festival North 2023 at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When do Fit For A King 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMFFAK. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Fit For A King on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Fit For A King's Zumic artist page.

