Fit For A King Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock band Fit For A King have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Hell We Create.

The new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in February and March. The opening bands will be Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom Of Giants. In January, Fit For A King begin a tour through Europe opening up for The Amity Affliction, extending into early February.

Fit For A King All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Fit For A King 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMFFAK. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Fit For A King on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

