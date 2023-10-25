The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Plan 2024 Tour: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King have announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates, billed as Metalcore Dropouts: 2nd Semester.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in January and February. The opening acts for all the new dates will be like-minded rockers Counterparts and Avoid.

Each band has their own independent plans, as well. Starting in April The Devil Wears Prada head out on tour across Europe while Fit For A King also have European tour dates beginning in November.

When do The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Knotfest, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is SPTMETALCORE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

