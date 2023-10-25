View all results for 'alt'
The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Plan 2024 Tour: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Second leg of 'Metalcore Dropouts' tour with Counterparts, Avoid
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2023

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King have announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates, billed as Metalcore Dropouts: 2nd Semester.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in January and February. The opening acts for all the new dates will be like-minded rockers Counterparts and Avoid.

Each band has their own independent plans, as well. Starting in April The Devil Wears Prada head out on tour across Europe while Fit For A King also have European tour dates beginning in November.

When do The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Knotfest, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is SPTMETALCORE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Devil Wears Prada Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 27
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 28
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

The Devil Wears Prada All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 25
Fit For A King at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 26
Fit For A King at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 27
Fit For A King at Zappa
Zappa Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Nov 29
Fit For A King at Z7 Konzertfabrik
Z7 Konzertfabrik Pratteln, BL, Switzerland
Nov 30
Fit For A King at Substage
Substage Karlsruhe, BW, Germany
Dec 1
Fit For A King at Storm Club Prague
Storm Club Prague Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Dec 2
Fit For A King at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Dec 4
Fit For A King at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Dec 5
Fit For A King at Felsenkeller Leipzig
Felsenkeller Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Dec 6
Fit For A King at SO 36
SO 36 Berlin, Germany
Dec 7
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Dec 8
Fit For A King at Musikzentrum Hannover
Musikzentrum Hannover Hanover, NDS, Germany
Dec 9
Fit For A King at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 11
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at Club Academy
Club Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at Classic Grand
Classic Grand Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 15
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at O2 Institute2 Birmingham
O2 Institute2 Birmingham Digbeth, United Kingdom
Dec 16
Fit for a King, Emmure, Thrown, and The Gloom In The Corner at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 16
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jan 17
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Jan 19
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Jan 20
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jan 21
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jan 23
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jan 24
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jan 26
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at H-MAC
H-MAC Harrisburg, PA
Jan 27
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 28
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Jan 30
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Jan 31
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 2
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 3
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Feb 4
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 6
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Brewster Street Ice House
Brewster Street Ice House Corpus Christi, TX
Feb 7
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 9
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Feb 10
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Feb 11
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Feb 13
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 14
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Feb 15
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 16
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 17
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Feb 20
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 21
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 23
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 24
Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, and Avoid at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
to
Mar 1
Emo's Not Dead Cruise 2024 at Great Stirrup Cay
Great Stirrup Cay Miami, FL
Apr 17
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at CCO LA RAYONNE
CCO LA RAYONNE Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 18
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Apr 19
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at La Cartonnerie
La Cartonnerie Reims, Grand Est, France
Apr 20
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Apr 22
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Le Splendid
Le Splendid Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
Apr 24
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at WareHouse-Nantes
WareHouse-Nantes Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Apr 25
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at La Nef
La Nef Angoulême, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Apr 26
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Bikini
Bikini Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 1
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
May 3
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
May 4
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Felsenkeller Leipzig
Felsenkeller Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
May 5
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
May 7
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
May 8
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 9
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Löwensaal
Löwensaal Nürnberg, Germany
May 10
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
May 11
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Poppodium 013
Poppodium 013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
May 12
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 14
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at The Mill
The Mill Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 15
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 16
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
May 17
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Zappa
Zappa Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 18
The Devil Wears Prada, Landmvrks, and Like Moths to Flames at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Zumic artist pages.

