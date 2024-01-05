View all results for 'alt'
Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows and with Metallica
Published January 5, 2024

Five Finger Death Punch added 2024 tour dates for Europe with Ice Nine Kills opening.

The European concerts are set at major venues in May and June. In addition, FFDP will be opening for Metallica across Europe concurrently with this tour, and have a number of festival dates ahead.

Five Finger Death Punch All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 23
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
May 26
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
May 28
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 29
Idays Festival at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 31
to
Jun 2
Metalfest Open Air at Amphitheater Lochotín
Amphitheater Lochotín Plzeň, Plzeňský kraj, Czechia
Jun 1
Racino Rocks at Magna Racino
Magna Racino Ebreichsdorf, Niederösterreich, Austria
Jun 3
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at ZAG Arena
ZAG Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival 2024 at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 6
Trondheim Rocks at Dahls Arena
Dahls Arena Trondheim, Sor-Trondelag, Norway
Jun 9
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Olympic Stadium
Olympic Stadium Helsinki, Finland
Jun 11
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at Unibet Arena
Unibet Arena Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jun 13
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at Zalgiris Arena
Zalgiris Arena Kaunas, Lithuania
Jun 16
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jun 18
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 19
Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Full Force Festival at Ferropolis
Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jun 25
Five Finger Death Punch at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Jun 26
Five Finger Death Punch at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Topfest at RC Letisko Abrahám
RC Letisko Abrahám Abrahám, Trnava Region, Slovakia
Jul 7
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 9
Five Finger Death Punch at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Jul 14
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Metropolitano Stadium
Metropolitano Stadium Madrid, Spain
Jul 17
to
Jul 20
Metalhead Festival at Romexpo
Romexpo București, Municipiul București, Romania
Aug 4
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Aug 11
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Aug 18
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton CA, Alberta, Canada
Sep 1
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Sep 22
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 29
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
When do Five Finger Death Punch 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Five Finger Death Punch on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Five Finger Death Punch Zumic artist page.

