Flume Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Australian electronic artist Flume has added 2023 tour dates.

Three new September shows have been announced for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The opening acts on select dates will be Tinashe, Tkay Maidza, Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehall, Overmono, Ela Minus, and / or Kučka.

After a headlining May show in California, Flume will tour through South America. He also has a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Flume 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 13. Presales for Artist begin April 11. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

