Flume Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 7, 2023

Australian electronic artist Flume has added 2023 tour dates.

Three new September shows have been announced for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The opening acts on select dates will be Tinashe, Tkay Maidza, Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehall, Overmono, Ela Minus, and / or Kučka.

After a headlining May show in California, Flume will tour through South America. He also has a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Flume 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 13. Presales for Artist begin April 11. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Flume All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
Flume, Chet Faker, and Kučka
Flume, Chet Faker, and Kučka at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 13
Flume and Chet Faker
Flume and Chet Faker at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 25
Flume
Flume at Carpa America Corfeiras
Carpa America Corfeiras Bogotá, Colombia
May 27
to
May 28
MITA Festival
MITA Festival at Jockey Club Brasileiro
Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 31
Flume
Flume at Estadio Obras Sanitarias
Estadio Obras Sanitarias Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Jun 1
Flume
Flume at Basel Venue
Basel Venue Independencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
MITA São Paulo
MITA São Paulo at Novo Anhangabaú
Novo Anhangabaú São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
Breakaway Music Festival
Breakaway Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
North Coast Music Festival
North Coast Music Festival at SeatGeek Stadium
SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL
Sep 8
Flume, Tinashe, and Tkay Maidza
Flume, Tinashe, and Tkay Maidza at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 12
Flume, Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehalland, and Kučka
Flume, Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehalland, and Kučka at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 13
Flume, Overmono, Ela Minus, and Kučka
Flume, Overmono, Ela Minus, and Kučka at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Flume on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Flume's Zumic artist page.

