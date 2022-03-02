Halestorm Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pennsylvania rockers Halestorm have added 2022 tour dates for North America. The new shows are set for May, with 12 performances planned. The opening bands will be a talented roster including Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and / or Black Stone Cherry.

Lzzy Hale and the boys from Halestorm are currently rocking audiences across the Atlantic, with shows in the UK and Ireland scheduled before their return to the States in April. The band also have a handful of festival slots lined up in the coming months and a return to Europe in November.

When do Halestorm 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Blabbermouth. Facebook and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is STEEPLE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Halestorm All Tour Dates and Tickets

On May 6, Halestorm will release a new album titled Back From The Dead. Listen to their new song "The Steeple." For more, check out Halestorm's Zumic artist page.