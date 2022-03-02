View all results for 'alt'
Halestorm Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking out in the UK and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 2, 2022

Pennsylvania rockers Halestorm have added 2022 tour dates for North America. The new shows are set for May, with 12 performances planned. The opening bands will be a talented roster including Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and / or Black Stone Cherry.

Lzzy Hale and the boys from Halestorm are currently rocking audiences across the Atlantic, with shows in the UK and Ireland scheduled before their return to the States in April. The band also have a handful of festival slots lined up in the coming months and a return to Europe in November.

When do Halestorm 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Blabbermouth. Facebook and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is STEEPLE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Halestorm Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Halestorm All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 5
Halestorm
Halestorm at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Halestorm
Halestorm at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Halestorm
Halestorm at O2 Academy Newcastle
O2 Academy Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Halestorm
Halestorm at Great Hall - Student's Union
Great Hall - Student's Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 12
Halestorm
Halestorm at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Halestorm
Halestorm at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
May 10
Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Stone Cherry
Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Stone Cherry at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
May 11
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
May 13
Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry
Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
May 14
Halestorm
Halestorm at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
May 17
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 18
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 21
Pointfest: Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, & more
Pointfest: Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, & more at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
May 24
Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry
Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
May 25
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
May 28
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots at Bluestorm Amphitheater
Bluestorm Amphitheater Moorhead, MN
May 30
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots
Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry, and Stone Temple Pilots at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Rock Fest
Rock Fest at Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds
Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds Cadott, WI
Jul 22
Halestorm
Halestorm at Delaware State Fairgrounds
Delaware State Fairgrounds Harrington, DE
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

We recommend following Halestorm on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On May 6, Halestorm will release a new album titled Back From The Dead. Listen to their new song "The Steeple." For more, check out Halestorm's Zumic artist page.

Halestorm
Apr
28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
