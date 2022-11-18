View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Highly Suspect Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows; opening for Muse
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 18, 2022

This week, Highly Suspect added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Ice Cold Winter, the newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues coast to coast from February into April. The opening act will be fellow Massachusetts alt rockers Dead Poet Society. In early April, Highly Suspect join Evanescence as opening acts for Muse's North American tour.

Highly Suspect All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 4
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 5
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Club LA
Club LA Destin, FL
Feb 7
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
Feb 9
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Feb 10
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Black Lodge
Black Lodge Memphis, TN
Feb 11
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Von Braun Center Concert Hall
Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 14
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Feb 16
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Feb 17
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 18
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 21
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Feb 23
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Feb 24
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Feb 25
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 28
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Mar 2
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 3
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 4
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Apr 2
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Desert Diamond Casino
Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita, AZ
Apr 4
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Apr 6
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Apr 8
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Apr 10
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 12
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Apr 14
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Apr 16
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 18
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 20
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect
Muse, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
When do Highly Suspect 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Highly Suspect on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In September the band released a new album titled The Midnight Demon Club. For more, check out Highly Suspect's Zumic artist page.

2
89
artists
Highly Suspect
genres
Alt Rock Blues Rock Grunge Hard Rock Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Highly Suspect
Highly Suspect
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Highly Suspect Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 14, 2022
Highly Suspect Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Alt Rock Blues Rock Grunge Hard Rock Hip Hop Highly Suspect
1
579
image for article "My Name Is Human" - Highly Suspect [YouTube Music Video]
May 23, 2017
"My Name Is Human" - Highly Suspect [YouTube Music Video]
Music Alt Rock Highly Suspect Massachusetts Official Music Video
1
979
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart