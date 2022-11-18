Highly Suspect Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Highly Suspect added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Ice Cold Winter, the newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues coast to coast from February into April. The opening act will be fellow Massachusetts alt rockers Dead Poet Society. In early April, Highly Suspect join Evanescence as opening acts for Muse's North American tour.

Highly Suspect All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Highly Suspect 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Highly Suspect on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In September the band released a new album titled The Midnight Demon Club. For more, check out Highly Suspect's Zumic artist page.