John Mellencamp Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

John Mellencamp announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Live And In Person, the new shows are planned in March and April at theatres and auditoriums across North America. After rarely touring from 2020-2022, Mellencamp has returned to the road in a big way with 70+ concerts performed over the course of 2023, according to setlist.fm.

When do John Mellencamp 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, and VIP packages. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Mellencamp All Tour Dates and Tickets

