John Mellencamp Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

John Mellencamp announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as Live And In Person, the new shows are planned in March and April at theatres and auditoriums across North America. After rarely touring from 2020-2022, Mellencamp has returned to the road in a big way with 70+ concerts performed over the course of 2023, according to setlist.fm.
When do John Mellencamp 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, and VIP packages. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
John Mellencamp Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 10
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark, NJ
John Mellencamp All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 8
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (RBTL)
Rochester, NY
Mar 10
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 11
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Worcester, MA
Mar 13
The Bushnell
Hartford, CT
Mar 14
Proctors Theatre
Schenectady, NY
Mar 16
Warner Theatre - PA
Erie, PA
Mar 17
Stranahan Theater
Toledo, OH
Mar 19
Wharton Center - Cobb Great Hall
East Lansing, MI
Mar 20
EKU Center For The Arts
Richmond, KY
Mar 22
Emens Auditorium
Muncie, IN
Mar 23
Sangamon Auditorium
Springfield, IL
Mar 25
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts
Green Bay, WI
Mar 26
Overture Hall
Madison, WI
Mar 27
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Rockford, IL
Apr 4
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth, MN
Apr 5
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines, IA
Apr 7
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Omaha, NE
Apr 9
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
Springfield, MO
Apr 10
Robinson Center Music Hall
Little Rock, AR
Apr 12
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham, AL
Apr 14
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
Apr 15
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Apr 17
Crown Theater
Fayetteville, NC
Apr 18
DAR Constitution Hall
Washington, DC
Apr 20
Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC
Apr 21
Chrysler Hall
Norfolk, VA
Apr 23
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
For the most up-to-date information, follow John Mellencamp on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out John Mellencamp's Zumic artist page.