Keith Urban Shares 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas dates set for Caesars Palace Colosseum
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2021

After having to cancel a run of dates last year due to COVID-19, country star Keith Urban announced details for a Las Vegas residency in 2021.

At this time, five shows are planned for September. The events will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Before then, Keith has a handful of American dates scheduled and will make stops in Australia this December. Urban created a Spotify playlist last month, Out The Cage, dealing with issues related to confinement.

When do Keith Urban 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 7. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin June 2. Citi cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keith Urban All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 21
Keith Urban and Russell Dickerson
Keith Urban and Russell Dickerson at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
Bash on the Bay - Country Music Fest
Bash on the Bay - Country Music Fest at Put-in-Bay Airport
Put-in-Bay Airport Put-in-Bay, OH
Aug 28
Keith Urban and Lindsay Ell
Keith Urban and Lindsay Ell at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Sep 11
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 17
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Dec 3
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 4
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 6
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre
WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Dec 8
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 10
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 11
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 14
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Perth Arena
Perth Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Dec 17
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 18
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 19
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre Broadbeach, QLD, Australia

We recommend following Keith Urban on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Keith Urban's Zumic artist page.

