Keith Urban Shares 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After having to cancel a run of dates last year due to COVID-19, country star Keith Urban announced details for a Las Vegas residency in 2021.

At this time, five shows are planned for September. The events will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Before then, Keith has a handful of American dates scheduled and will make stops in Australia this December. Urban created a Spotify playlist last month, Out The Cage, dealing with issues related to confinement.

When do Keith Urban 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 7. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin June 2. Citi cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keith Urban All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Keith Urban on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Keith Urban's Zumic artist page.