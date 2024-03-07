Kid Cudi Shares 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Kid Cudi announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Insano. New concerts are planned at arenas across North America from June into August of 2024 and Europe in February and March of 2025.

The tour is set to feature an impressive group of opening acts. On select dates, fans will be treated to warm-up sets from Pusha T, Jaden Smith, and / or EarthGang. Cudi also has North American dates opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers in June and July.

When do Kid Cudi 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for American Express cardmember and Artist begin March 12. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

