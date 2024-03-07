Kid Cudi Shares 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Kid Cudi announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Insano. New concerts are planned at arenas across North America from June into August of 2024 and Europe in February and March of 2025.
The tour is set to feature an impressive group of opening acts. On select dates, fans will be treated to warm-up sets from Pusha T, Jaden Smith, and / or EarthGang. Cudi also has North American dates opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers in June and July.
When do Kid Cudi 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for American Express cardmember and Artist begin March 12. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kid Cudi Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 17
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jul 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Kid Cudi All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 5
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 28
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jun 30
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Jul 2
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 3
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 5
Amerant Bank Arena
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 9
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Jul 13
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Jul 14
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 17
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jul 19
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 20
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jul 27
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Jul 28
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Jul 31
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Aug 2
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 4
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Aug 7
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 9
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Aug 14
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 16
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Aug 17
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 20
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Aug 24
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 25
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Aug 30
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 25
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Feb 27
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 28
Uber Arena
Berlin, BE, Germany
Mar 2
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Mar 3
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 5
Forum
Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Mar 8
Bercy Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 9
ING Arena
Brussels, Belgium
Mar 12
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 14
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Co-op Live Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Kid Cudi on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Kid Cudi's Zumic artist page.