Kid Cudi Shares 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Red Hot Chili Peppers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2024

Rapper Kid Cudi announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Insano. New concerts are planned at arenas across North America from June into August of 2024 and Europe in February and March of 2025.

The tour is set to feature an impressive group of opening acts. On select dates, fans will be treated to warm-up sets from Pusha T, Jaden Smith, and / or EarthGang. Cudi also has North American dates opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers in June and July.

When do Kid Cudi 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales for American Express cardmember and Artist begin March 12. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kid Cudi All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kid Cudi, and IRONTOM at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 28
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 30
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jul 2
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kid Cudi, and IRONTOM at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jul 3
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 5
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 6
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jul 9
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Jul 11
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jul 13
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 14
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Earthgang at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 17
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 19
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 20
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 23
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 24
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 27
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 28
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jul 31
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Aug 2
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 4
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 7
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Aug 9
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Aug 11
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 14
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 16
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Aug 17
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 20
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 22
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 24
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 25
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and EarthGang at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 30
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Jaden at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Feb 25
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Feb 27
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 28
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Uber Arena
Uber Arena Berlin, BE, Germany
Mar 2
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Mar 3
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 5
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Forum
Forum Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Mar 8
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Bercy Arena
Bercy Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 9
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at ING Arena
ING Arena Brussels, Belgium
Mar 12
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 14
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Kid Cudi and Pusha T at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kid Cudi on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kid Cudi's Zumic artist page.

