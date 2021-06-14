KISS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing and vaccination numbers are increasing, this summer should find music lovers getting back to rock and rolling all night and partying every day!
This week, KISS added additional North American concerts for 2021, billed as the End of the Road final tour. The heavy metal legends plan a North American tour leg from August into October, with eight new shows added, and then head to South America and Australia before visiting Europe in 2022.
When do KISS 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin June 15. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 18
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 19
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Bangor, ME
Aug 21
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 22
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 25
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Aug 26
KeyBank Pavilion
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 28
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Wright State University Nutter Center
Dayton, OH
Sep 4
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 5
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 9
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Sep 10
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 12
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Sep 17
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Sep 18
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 21
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Sep 22
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 23
Nugget Event Center
Sparks, NV
Sep 25
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 26
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 29
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Oct 1
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Oct 5
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Oct 8
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 9
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Oct 10
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Oct 12
Arena Costa Verde
Lima, Callao Region, Peru
Oct 14
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Oct 16
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Oct 17
Arena Eurobike
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Oct 19
Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Curitiba , PR, Brazil
Oct 21
Arena do Grêmio
Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Oct 23
Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Oct 29
to
Nov 3
Miami, FL
Florida, United States
Nov 14
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Nov 17
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 20
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 21
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 23
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 26
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 27
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 30
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Dec 4
North Queensland Stadium
Townsville, QLD, Australia
Jun 1
Westfalenhalle 1
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jun 3
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Jun 6
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 7
ACCOR ARENA
Paris, IDF, France
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhagen, Denmark
Denmark
Jun 18
Tele2 Arena
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 20
Rescheduled
Hartwall Arena
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 22
Scandinavium
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Jun 24
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 26
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wien, Austria
Jun 28
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Parc de Can Zam
Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 3
Rescheduled
WiZink Center
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 5
Arenes de Nimes
Nîmes, France
Jul 5
Arenes de Nimes
Nîmes, France
Jul 7
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 9
Arena Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 11
Arena di Verona
Verona, Italy
Jul 13
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 14
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 16
Romexpo
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 21
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
KISS did a Farewell Tour in 2000-2001, which ultimately resulted in a series of breakups before Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons kept the band going with Eric Singer (who has been in the band on-and-off since 1991 and full-time since 2004) and Tommy Thayer replacing original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Given their immense popularity, it is no surprise that KISS has toured pretty consistently since then. Frehley and Criss have been estranged from the group for over a decade, although rumors have been percolating that they may be involved in this tour.
Shout it out loud and lick it up — but only if you've been vaccinated because those respiratory droplets could be deadly! For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.