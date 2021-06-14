KISS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing and vaccination numbers are increasing, this summer should find music lovers getting back to rock and rolling all night and partying every day!

This week, KISS added additional North American concerts for 2021, billed as the End of the Road final tour. The heavy metal legends plan a North American tour leg from August into October, with eight new shows added, and then head to South America and Australia before visiting Europe in 2022.

When do KISS 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin June 15. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

KISS did a Farewell Tour in 2000-2001, which ultimately resulted in a series of breakups before Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons kept the band going with Eric Singer (who has been in the band on-and-off since 1991 and full-time since 2004) and Tommy Thayer replacing original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Given their immense popularity, it is no surprise that KISS has toured pretty consistently since then. Frehley and Criss have been estranged from the group for over a decade, although rumors have been percolating that they may be involved in this tour.

Shout it out loud and lick it up — but only if you've been vaccinated because those respiratory droplets could be deadly!