Kurt Vile & The Violators Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rocking out around the pond
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 16, 2023

As they are about to begin a three-week, 18-gig European tour that includes concerts and festivals, Kurt Vile & The Violators have added 2023 tour dates for back in the USA.

Kurt will be "Flyin" back to the USA for a summer tour after finishing his European tour dates, and then take a break before a fall tour that includes newly planned September shows in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut. The opening act for the new dates will be Joanna Sternberg.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kurt Vile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Nelsonville Music Festival at Snow Fork Event Center
Snow Fork Event Center Nelsonville, OH
Jul 22
Kurt Vile & the Violators at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Jul 23
Kurt Vile & the Violators and Florry at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jul 24
Millennium Park Summer Music Series - Kurt Vile & the Violators and Finom at Millennium Park
Millennium Park Chicago, IL
Jul 26
Kurt Vile & The Violaters and Florry at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Jul 27
Kurt Vile & The Violaters and Florry at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 28
Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
AVL Fest 2023 at Highland Brewing Company
Highland Brewing Company Asheville, NC
Sep 20
Kurt Vile and Joanna Sternberg at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Sep 21
Kurt Vile and Joanna Sternberg at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Sep 22
Kurt Vile and Joanna Sternberg at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 23
Kurt Vile and Joanna Sternberg at Garde Arts Center
Garde Arts Center New London, CT
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 9
to
Oct 15
Philly Music Fest 2023 at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Oct 11
to
Oct 21
Infinite Dream 2023 at Hancher Auditorium
Hancher Auditorium Iowa City, IA
Nov 18
Kurt Vile at Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall)
Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall) Allentown, PA
When do Kurt Vile & The Violators 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kurt Vile & The Violators on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kurt Vile Zumic artist page.

Jul
20
Kurt Vile & the Violators and Florry
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
