Kurt Vile & The Violators Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

As they are about to begin a three-week, 18-gig European tour that includes concerts and festivals, Kurt Vile & The Violators have added 2023 tour dates for back in the USA.

Kurt will be "Flyin" back to the USA for a summer tour after finishing his European tour dates, and then take a break before a fall tour that includes newly planned September shows in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut. The opening act for the new dates will be Joanna Sternberg.

