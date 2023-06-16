Kurt Vile & The Violators Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

As they are about to begin a three-week, 18-gig European tour that includes concerts and festivals, Kurt Vile & The Violators have added 2023 tour dates for back in the USA.
Kurt will be "Flyin" back to the USA for a summer tour after finishing his European tour dates, and then take a break before a fall tour that includes newly planned September shows in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut. The opening act for the new dates will be Joanna Sternberg.
Kurt Vile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 20
White Eagle Hall
Jersey City, NJ
Kurt Vile All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 19
New Century Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Boiler Shop
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 22
The Level
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Chalk, Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Le Grand Mix
Tourcoing, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 27
Karlstorbahnhof
Heidelberg, BW, Germany
Jun 28
Muffathalle
München, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Officina Giovani
Prato, Toscana, Italy
Jun 30
Spazio 211
Torino, Piemonte, Italy
Jul 2
Parco Urbano G. Bassani
Ferrara, Italy
Jul 3
Kino Šiška (Centre for Urban Culture)
brigad, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Jul 5
Rote Fabrik
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Ile Du Gaou
Six-Fours-les-Plages, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Minnewaterpark
Brugge, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jul 9
Ile Du Gaou
Six-Fours-les-Plages, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 20
White Eagle Hall
Jersey City, NJ
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Snow Fork Event Center
Nelsonville, OH
Jul 22
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
Jul 24
Millennium Park
Chicago, IL
Jul 27
Neighborhood Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Jul 28
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Highland Brewing Company
Asheville, NC
Sep 20
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Deerfield, MA
Sep 21
The State Theatre of Ithaca
Ithaca, NY
Sep 22
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Sep 23
Garde Arts Center
New London, CT
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey, CA
Oct 9
to
Oct 15
The Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore, PA
Oct 11
to
Oct 21
Hancher Auditorium
Iowa City, IA
Nov 18
Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall)
Allentown, PA
When do Kurt Vile & The Violators 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Kurt Vile & The Violators on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Kurt Vile Zumic artist page.