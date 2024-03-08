View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kurt Vile and The Violators Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

30+ concerts and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2024

Kurt Vile and The Violators added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The new dates are planned from April into June at theatres and music halls across North America. Kurt and the band also have previously announced concerts and festival sets, starting in Baltimore on St. Patrick's Day.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 30
Kurt Vile and The Violators at District Music Hall
District Music Hall Norwalk, CT

Kurt Vile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 17
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Weak Signal at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Mar 18
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Weak Signal at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 19
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Weak Signal at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Big Ears Festival at Big Ears
Big Ears Knoxville, TN
Mar 22
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Weak Signal at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Mar 23
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Weak Signal at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Mar 24
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Weak Signal at The Lyric Oxford
The Lyric Oxford Oxford, MS
Mar 26
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Mar 27
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 28
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Kurt Vile and The Violators at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Austin Psych Fest at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Apr 29
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Apr 30
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Cine El Rey
Cine El Rey McAllen, TX
May 2
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
May 3
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Guthrie Green
Guthrie Green Tulsa, OK
May 4
Kurt Vile and The Violators and Easy Action at Fondren Yard
Fondren Yard Jackson, MS
May 5
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
May 7
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
May 8
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 9
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works
The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL
May 10
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
May 11
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jun 17
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Jun 18
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Jun 20
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Anchor Rock Club
Anchor Rock Club Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Red Wing Roots Music Festival at Natural Chimneys Park
Natural Chimneys Park Mount Solon, VA
Jun 22
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 23
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Jun 25
Kurt Vile and The Violators at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Jun 26
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 27
Kurt Vile and The Violators at Bell's Brewery
Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI
Jun 28
Kurt Vile and The Violators at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 30
Kurt Vile and The Violators at District Music Hall
District Music Hall Norwalk, CT
When do Kurt Vile and The Violators 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kurt Vile and The Violators on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kurt Vile Zumic artist page.

1
154
artists
Kurt Vile
genres
Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kurt Vile
Kurt Vile
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kurt Vile & The Violators Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
June 16, 2023
Kurt Vile & The Violators Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Rock Kurt Vile
1
530
image for article Kurt Vile & The Violators Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 9, 2022
Kurt Vile & The Violators Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Rock Kurt Vile
2
1580
image for article Kurt Vile Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
March 27, 2020
Kurt Vile Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Rock Cate Le Bon Kurt Vile
2
1299
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart