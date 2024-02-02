Lil Wayne Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

This week, rap star Lil Wayne added 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates will be Cordae, Selfish Sons, and / or Kash & King.

Six new March and April concerts are planned at major venues in Oklahoma, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Iowa.

When do Lil Wayne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Wayne All Tour Dates and Tickets

