Lil Wayne Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Headlining shows with Cordae, Selfish Sons, Kash & King
by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2024

This week, rap star Lil Wayne added 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates will be Cordae, Selfish Sons, and / or Kash & King.

Six new March and April concerts are planned at major venues in Oklahoma, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Iowa.

When do Lil Wayne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lil Wayne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 14
Lil Wayne, Cordae, and Selfish Sons at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Mar 16
Lil Wayne, Cordae, and Selfish Sons at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Mar 28
Lil Wayne, Cordae, and Kash & King at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Mar 30
Lil Wayne, Cordae, and Kash & King at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Apr 10
Lil Wayne, Cordae, and Selfish Sons at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Apr 11
Lil Wayne, Cordae, and Selfish Sons at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lil Wayne on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lil Wayne's Zumic artist page.

