Mariah Carey Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, pop star Mariah Carey announced a 2024 Las Vegas residency.

Billed as The Celebration of Mimi, eight new shows are planned in April at Dolby Live at Park MGM. These are the only concerts Mariah has on her schedule at this time.

When do Mariah Carey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Citi cardholders begin February 7. SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mariah Carey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mariah Carey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mariah Carey's Zumic artist page.