Megadeth Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thrash metal veterans Megadeth have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Crush The World.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues mostly in Canada in April and May. The opening acts will be Bullet for My Valentine and ONI. Later this month, the band will perform headlining and KNOTFEST shows in Australia and will tour Europe in July and August. Megadeth also have a handful of festival performances on their schedule.
When do Megadeth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 9. Presales for VIP packages and Cyber Army members begin March 7. Fan club member, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 21
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Mar 22
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 24
Flemington Racecourse
Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 25
Centennial Park
Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 26
Brisbane Showgrounds
Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Mar 29
to
Apr 2
The Rockyard
Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 26
Angel of the Winds Arena
Everett, WA
Apr 28
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 29
Prospera Place
Kelowna, BC, Canada
May 1
Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 2
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 4
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 5
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 8
FirstOntario Centre
Ontario, Canada
May 9
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
May 10
Centre Vidéotron
Québec, QC, Canada
May 11
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
May 13
Avenir Centre
Moncton, NB, Canada
May 15
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Jul 23
Hala Spodek
Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Jul 26
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jul 30
to
Aug 6
Skanderborg, Denmark
Skanderborg, Denmark
Jul 31
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Wacken Open Air
Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 9
to
Aug 12
Leyendas del Rock Festival
San Vicente del Raspeig, VC, Spain
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Catton Hall
Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Summer Breeze Open Air
Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
Aug 17
Enteria Arena (formerly Tipsport Arena)
Pardubice, Czech Republic
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
IJssportcentrum Eindhoven
Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Riverside Arena
Aarburg, AG, Switzerland
Sep 1
Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre
Palmer, AK
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
We recommend following Megadeth on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
