View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Megadeth Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Crush The World' tour in Australia, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2023

Thrash metal veterans Megadeth have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Crush The World.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues mostly in Canada in April and May. The opening acts will be Bullet for My Valentine and ONI. Later this month, the band will perform headlining and KNOTFEST shows in Australia and will tour Europe in July and August. Megadeth also have a handful of festival performances on their schedule.

When do Megadeth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 9. Presales for VIP packages and Cyber Army members begin March 7. Fan club member, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 21
KNOTFEST Sideshows - Megadeth and In Flames
KNOTFEST Sideshows - Megadeth and In Flames at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Mar 22
KNOTFEST Sideshows - Megadeth and In Flames
KNOTFEST Sideshows - Megadeth and In Flames at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 24
KNOTFEST Melbourne
KNOTFEST Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 25
KNOTFEST Sydney
KNOTFEST Sydney at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 26
KNOTFEST Brisbane
KNOTFEST Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Mar 29
to
Apr 2
Arizona Bike Week
Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard
The Rockyard Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 26
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Apr 28
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 29
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
May 1
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 2
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
May 4
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 5
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 8
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
May 9
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
May 10
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
May 11
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 13
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI
Megadeth, Bullet for My Valentine, and ONI at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
May 15
Megadeth
Megadeth at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 23
Megadeth
Megadeth at Hala Spodek
Hala Spodek Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Jul 26
Megadeth
Megadeth at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jul 30
to
Aug 6
Smukfest Music Festival
Smukfest Music Festival at Skanderborg, Denmark
Skanderborg, Denmark Skanderborg, Denmark
Jul 31
Megadeth
Megadeth at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 9
to
Aug 12
Leyendas Del Rock
Leyendas Del Rock at Leyendas del Rock Festival
Leyendas del Rock Festival San Vicente del Raspeig, VC, Spain
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Hall
Catton Hall Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air at Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
Aug 17
Megadeth
Megadeth at Enteria Arena (formerly Tipsport Arena)
Enteria Arena (formerly Tipsport Arena) Pardubice, Czech Republic
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Dynamo Metalfest
Dynamo Metalfest at IJssportcentrum Eindhoven
IJssportcentrum Eindhoven Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Aug 22
Megadeth
Megadeth at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Riverside Open Air Aarburg
Riverside Open Air Aarburg at Riverside Arena
Riverside Arena Aarburg, AG, Switzerland
Sep 1
Megadeth
Megadeth at Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre
Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre Palmer, AK
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA

We recommend following Megadeth on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Megadeth Zumic artist page.

1
480
artists
Megadeth
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Megadeth
Megadeth
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 11, 2022
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Lamb of God Megadeth
2
2432
image for article Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 10, 2020
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Lamb of God Megadeth
1
3676
image for article Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 10, 2019
Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Rock Bad Wolves Five Finger Death Punch Megadeth
1
1531
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart