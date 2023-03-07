Megadeth Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thrash metal veterans Megadeth have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Crush The World.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues mostly in Canada in April and May. The opening acts will be Bullet for My Valentine and ONI. Later this month, the band will perform headlining and KNOTFEST shows in Australia and will tour Europe in July and August. Megadeth also have a handful of festival performances on their schedule.

When do Megadeth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 9. Presales for VIP packages and Cyber Army members begin March 7. Fan club member, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Megadeth All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Megadeth on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Megadeth Zumic artist page.