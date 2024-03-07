View all results for 'alt'
Metric Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Published March 7, 2024

Canadian rockers Metric announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Days Of Oblivion Summer Tour. "Days of Oblivion" is also the name of a song from the group's latest album, 2023's Formentera II.

New shows are scheduled at mid-sized venues from April into July in Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Utah, and Indiana. The band also have festival performances at Shaky Knees and Just Like Heaven.

When do Metric 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Metric All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
Metric at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 1
Metric at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 15
Metric at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
May 16
Phoenix and Metric at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
May 18
Just Like Heaven at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
Jun 27
Metric at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Jun 29
Metric at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jul 5
City and Colour, Metric, Sloan, and Dooms Children at Montebello Park
Montebello Park St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jul 17
Peterborough Musicfest - Metric at Del Crary Park
Del Crary Park Peterborough, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Metric on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Metric's Zumic artist page.

