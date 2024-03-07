Metric Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian rockers Metric announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Days Of Oblivion Summer Tour. "Days of Oblivion" is also the name of a song from the group's latest album, 2023's Formentera II.

New shows are scheduled at mid-sized venues from April into July in Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Utah, and Indiana. The band also have festival performances at Shaky Knees and Just Like Heaven.

When do Metric 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Metric All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Metric on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Metric's Zumic artist page.