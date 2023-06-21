Morrissey Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Morrissey has added 2023 tour dates to his calendar. The dates are billed as a 40th anniversary celebration of Steven Morrissey's work as frontman of The Smiths from 1982 to 1987 (their first singles were released in 1983 and first album in 1984) and his own group since then.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, DC, and New York City. Before then, Morrissey has headlining July concerts in Israel, Ireland, and the UK.

When do Morrissey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 22. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Morrissey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

