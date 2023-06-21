View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Morrissey Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 40 years of The Smiths and solo
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2023

Singer-songwriter Morrissey has added 2023 tour dates to his calendar. The dates are billed as a 40th anniversary celebration of Steven Morrissey's work as frontman of The Smiths from 1982 to 1987 (their first singles were released in 1983 and first album in 1984) and his own group since then.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, DC, and New York City. Before then, Morrissey has headlining July concerts in Israel, Ireland, and the UK.

When do Morrissey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 22. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Morrissey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 2
Morrissey at Zappa Amphi Shuni
Zappa Amphi Shuni Binyamina-Giv'at Ada, Haifa District, Israel
Jul 4
Morrissey at Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv Israel, Europe
Jul 8
Morrissey at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Morrissey at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Morrissey, The Slow Readers Club, and Lottery Winners at Millennium Square Leeds
Millennium Square Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Morrissey at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jul 16
Morrissey at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jul 18
Morrissey at Liverpool Empire Theatre
Liverpool Empire Theatre Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Morrissey at Liverpool Empire Theatre
Liverpool Empire Theatre Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Morrissey and David Johansen at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Morrissey at The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 25
Morrissey at Leas Cliff Hall
Leas Cliff Hall Folkestone, England, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Morrissey at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 14
Morrissey at Amphitheater Exposition Park
Amphitheater Exposition Park Peru
Sep 17
Morrissey at Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán
Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Cundinamarca, Bogota, Colombia
Sep 21
Morrissey at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Sep 23
Morrissey at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Sep 27
Morrissey at Espaço Unimed
Espaço Unimed São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Sep 30
Morrissey at Opera Hall Brasilia
Opera Hall Brasilia Brasília, DF, Brazil
Oct 7
Morrissey at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Oct 8
Morrissey at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Oct 10
Morrissey at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 12
Morrissey at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
Morrissey at Graceland
Graceland Memphis, TN
Oct 15
Morrissey at The Fisher Center - TN
The Fisher Center - TN Nashville, TN
Oct 18
Morrissey at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 21
Morrissey at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Oct 22
Morrissey at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Oct 24
Morrissey at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Oct 25
Morrissey at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Morrissey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Morrissey's Zumic artist page.

