Morrissey Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Morrissey has added 2023 tour dates to his calendar. The dates are billed as a 40th anniversary celebration of Steven Morrissey's work as frontman of The Smiths from 1982 to 1987 (their first singles were released in 1983 and first album in 1984) and his own group since then.
The newly planned concerts are set in September and October in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, DC, and New York City. Before then, Morrissey has headlining July concerts in Israel, Ireland, and the UK.
When do Morrissey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 22. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Morrissey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 21
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 22
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 24
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 25
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Morrissey All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 2
Zappa Amphi Shuni
Binyamina-Giv'at Ada, Haifa District, Israel
Jul 8
Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Millennium Square Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Jul 16
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Jul 18
Liverpool Empire Theatre
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Liverpool Empire Theatre
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Troxy
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 25
Leas Cliff Hall
Folkestone, England, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Palacio De Los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 14
Amphitheater Exposition Park
Peru
Sep 17
Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán
Cundinamarca, Bogota, Colombia
Sep 21
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Sep 23
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Sep 27
Espaço Unimed
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Sep 30
Opera Hall Brasilia
Brasília, DF, Brazil
Oct 7
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Oct 8
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Oct 10
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 12
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
The Fisher Center - TN
Nashville, TN
Oct 21
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 22
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 24
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 25
United Palace Theatre
New York, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Morrissey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Morrissey's Zumic artist page.