Motionless In White and In This Moment Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Motionless In White and In This Moment have announced 2023 co-headlining dates, billed as The Dark Horizon Tour. The opening acts on select shows will be Fit For A King and From Ashes to New.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in July and August. Aside from the new dates, Motionless In White plan to tour through Europe in June and have a handful of festival performances. In This Moment also have festival slots in North America.

When do Motionless In White and In This Moment 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Knotfest, and Blabbermouth. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MIW570. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Motionless In White All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Motionless In White and In This Moment on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Motionless In White and In This Moment Zumic artist pages.