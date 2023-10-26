Nickel Creek Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Nickel Creek announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned from early February into early May at North American venues coast-to-coast. The announcement comes on the heels of a busy year of performing that recently wrapped a fall tour leg.

Nickel Creek All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Nickel Creek 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LONGLINE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nickel Creek on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

