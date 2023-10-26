View all results for 'alt'
Nickel Creek Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Winter and spring tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2023

This week, Nickel Creek announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned from early February into early May at North American venues coast-to-coast. The announcement comes on the heels of a busy year of performing that recently wrapped a fall tour leg.

Nickel Creek Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nickel Creek All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 6
Nickel Creek at Hancher Auditorium
Hancher Auditorium Iowa City, IA
Feb 7
Nickel Creek at Overture Hall
Overture Hall Madison, WI
Feb 9
Nickel Creek at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Feb 10
Nickel Creek at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 12
Nickel Creek at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Feb 13
Nickel Creek at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 15
Nickel Creek at Mershon Auditorium
Mershon Auditorium Columbus, OH
Feb 16
Nickel Creek at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Feb 17
Nickel Creek at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Feb 19
Nickel Creek at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Feb 20
Nickel Creek at The Miller Theatre
The Miller Theatre Augusta, GA
Feb 21
Nickel Creek at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Feb 23
Nickel Creek at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 24
Nickel Creek at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Mar 12
Nickel Creek at Canton Palace Theatre
Canton Palace Theatre Canton, OH
Mar 14
Nickel Creek at Music Center At Strathmore
Music Center At Strathmore North Bethesda, MD
Mar 16
Nickel Creek at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Mar 17
Nickel Creek at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Mar 19
Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Music Center
Groton Hill Music Center Groton, MA
Mar 21
Nickel Creek at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Mansfield, CT
Mar 22
Nickel Creek at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Troy, NY
Mar 23
Nickel Creek at University At Buffalo Center for the Arts
University At Buffalo Center for the Arts Buffalo, NY
Mar 24
Nickel Creek at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Apr 26
Nickel Creek at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Apr 27
Nickel Creek at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Apr 30
Nickel Creek at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
May 2
Nickel Creek at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
When do Nickel Creek 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LONGLINE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nickel Creek on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Nickel Creek's Zumic artist page.

