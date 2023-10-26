Nickel Creek Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Nickel Creek announced 2024 tour dates.
New shows are planned from early February into early May at North American venues coast-to-coast. The announcement comes on the heels of a busy year of performing that recently wrapped a fall tour leg.
Mar 15
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark, NJ
Feb 6
Hancher Auditorium
Iowa City, IA
Feb 7
Overture Hall
Madison, WI
Feb 9
Hoyt Sherman Place
Des Moines, IA
Feb 10
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Feb 12
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Feb 13
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 15
Mershon Auditorium
Columbus, OH
Feb 16
Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Feb 17
Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY
Feb 19
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Feb 20
The Miller Theatre
Augusta, GA
Feb 21
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Feb 23
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 24
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Mar 12
Canton Palace Theatre
Canton, OH
Mar 14
Music Center At Strathmore
North Bethesda, MD
Mar 15
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 16
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Mar 17
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Burlington, VT
Mar 19
Groton Hill Music Center
Groton, MA
Mar 21
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
Mansfield, CT
Mar 22
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Troy, NY
Mar 23
University At Buffalo Center for the Arts
Buffalo, NY
Mar 24
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
Apr 26
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Apr 27
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
Apr 30
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Huntsville, AL
When do Nickel Creek 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is LONGLINE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Nickel Creek on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
