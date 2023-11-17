View all results for 'alt'
North Mississippi Allstars Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Rockin' the USA, Luther's new trio
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published November 17, 2023

This week, the North Mississippi Allstars announced 2024 tour dates. New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in North America from January into early May.

The opening act on at least six of the dates will be Bag Men, a new trio featuring NMA's frontman Luther Dickinson with Steve Gorman (former drummer of The Black Crowes) and Nick Govrik (Trigger Hippy). The group debuted in 2023 and so far have released five singles on streaming services. North Mississippi Allstars' last record was 2022's soulful Set Sail.

When do North Mississippi Allstars 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nov 19
Smokestack Lightnin' 2023 at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jan 11
North Mississippi Allstars and Bag Men at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Jan 12
North Mississippi Allstars and Bag Men at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Jan 13
North Mississippi Allstars and Bag Men at 10 Mile Music Hall
10 Mile Music Hall Frisco, CO
Jan 14
North Mississippi Allstars and Bag Men at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Jan 20
North Mississippi Allstars and Bag Men at Victory North
Victory North Savannah, GA
Feb 14
North Mississippi Allstars at Key West Theater
Key West Theater Key West, FL
Feb 15
North Mississippi Allstars at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 16
North Mississippi Allstars at Heartwood Soundstage
Heartwood Soundstage Gainesville, FL
Feb 17
North Mississippi Allstars at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 18
North Mississippi Allstars at Tuffy's Bottle Shop / Lounge / Music Box
Tuffy's Bottle Shop / Lounge / Music Box Sanford, FL
Mar 14
North Mississippi Allstars at The Lyric Theatre Blacksburg
The Lyric Theatre Blacksburg Blacksburg, VA
Mar 15
North Mississippi Allstars at Walhalla Civic Auditorium
Walhalla Civic Auditorium Walhalla, SC
Mar 16
North Mississippi Allstars at Uptown Market
Uptown Market Greenwood, SC
Mar 17
North Mississippi Allstars at Sierra Nevada Brewing
Sierra Nevada Brewing Fletcher, NC
Mar 28
to
Apr 13
Savannah Music Festival at Victory North
Victory North Savannah, GA
Apr 4
to
Apr 8
Ozark Mountain Soul Festival 2024 at The Farm Campground & Events
The Farm Campground & Events Eureka Springs, AR
Apr 11
North Mississippi Allstars at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Apr 12
North Mississippi Allstars at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Apr 13
North Mississippi Allstars at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
Apr 17
North Mississippi Allstars at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Apr 18
North Mississippi Allstars at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Apr 19
North Mississippi Allstars at Miller Center for the Arts
Miller Center for the Arts Reading, PA
Apr 20
North Mississippi Allstars at The Newton Theatre
The Newton Theatre Newton, NJ
May 2
North Mississippi Allstars at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA

For the most up-to-date information, follow North Mississippi Allstars on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

North Mississippi Allstars also have a handful of festival performances on their 2024 calendar. For more, check out the North Mississippi Allstars Zumic artist page.

