Nothing More Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Texas rock band Nothing More added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The group is currently on tour through Europe extending into early March. The new concerts are planned at major venues across North America in April and May. Joining the bill on select dates will be Wage War, Veil of Maya, and / or Sleep Theory. Check listings below.

Nothing More All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Nothing More 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HURT. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing More on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

