Nothing More Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Texas rock band Nothing More added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
The group is currently on tour through Europe extending into early March. The new concerts are planned at major venues across North America in April and May. Joining the bill on select dates will be Wage War, Veil of Maya, and / or Sleep Theory. Check listings below.
Nothing More All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 3
ZAG Arena
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Feb 5
Täubchenthal
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Feb 6
Meet Factory
Prague, Czechia
Feb 7
Klub Kwadrat
Kraków, Małopolskie, Poland
Feb 9
Olympiahalle
Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria
Feb 10
St. Jakobshalle
Basel, BL, Switzerland
Feb 12
Markthalle (MarX)
Hamburg, Germany
Feb 13
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 15
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Glasgow Garage
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 20
O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Digbeth, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Muziekcentrum Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 23
Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Feb 24
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Feb 26
Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Feb 27
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
Feb 28
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 1
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Mar 2
Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Dresden, SN, Germany
Apr 16
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Apr 17
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Apr 18
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Apr 20
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Apr 22
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
Grand Junction, CO
Apr 24
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA
Apr 25
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Apr 30
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
May 1
Val Air Ballroom
West Des Moines, IA
May 3
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
Green Bay, WI
May 4
The Rust Belt
East Moline, IL
May 5
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
May 8
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
May 10
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
May 17
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
May 18
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
When do Nothing More 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is HURT. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Nothing More on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Nothing More's Zumic artist page.