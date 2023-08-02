Screaming Females Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New Jersey rockers Screaming Females added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned fall shows are set in October and November at venues in the USA. Opening acts on select dates include Lip Critic, Rodeo Boys, Dusk, and / or Dazy.

Before the fall tour, Screaming Females return to the stage later this month with headlining shows, festival performances, and then September concerts opening for The Breeders.

When do Screaming Females 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 3. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Screaming Females All Tour Dates and Tickets

