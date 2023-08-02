View all results for 'alt'
Screaming Females Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Summer and fall concerts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2023

New Jersey rockers Screaming Females added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned fall shows are set in October and November at venues in the USA. Opening acts on select dates include Lip Critic, Rodeo Boys, Dusk, and / or Dazy.

Before the fall tour, Screaming Females return to the stage later this month with headlining shows, festival performances, and then September concerts opening for The Breeders.

When do Screaming Females 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 3. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Screaming Females All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 16
Screaming Females, Lung, and Stupid Head at 123 Pleasant Street
123 Pleasant Street Morgantown, WV
Aug 17
Screaming Females, Lung, Vacation, and Maura Weaver at Legends
Legends Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
Screaming Females, Lung, and Psychic Dungeon at Songbirds
Songbirds Chattanooga, TN
Aug 19
Screaming Females and Lung at Static Age Records
Static Age Records Asheville, NC
Aug 20
Screaming Females and Lung at Songbyrd Music House
Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Bumbershoot at Seattle Center
Seattle Center Seattle, WA
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 20
The Breeders and Screaming Females at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 23
The Breeders and Screaming Females at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 24
The Breeders and Screaming Females at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 27
Screaming Females and Lip Critic at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Oct 27
to
Oct 29
FEST at Fest
Fest Gainesville, FL
Oct 30
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Joyboy, and Qualifier at The Firehouse
The Firehouse Birmingham, AL
Oct 31
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at Drkmttr
Drkmttr Goodlettsville, TN
Nov 1
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Nov 2
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at 89th Street
89th Street Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 3
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Nov 4
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Nov 5
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at Gabe's
Gabe's Iowa City, IA
Nov 6
Screaming Females, Lip Critic, and Rodeo Boys at Cactus Club
Cactus Club Milwaukee, WI
Nov 7
Screaming Females, Dusk, and Rodeo Boys at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 8
Screaming Females and Dusk at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Nov 9
Screaming Females and Dusk at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 10
Screaming Females and Dusk at Mohawk Place
Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY
Nov 11
Screaming Females and Dusk at No Fun
No Fun Troy, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Screaming Females on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Screaming Females Zumic artist page.

Sep
23
The Breeders and Screaming Females
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
