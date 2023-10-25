St. Paul and The Broken Bones Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

St. Paul and The Broken Bones added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Angels In Science Fiction.

The new concerts are planned in February and March at North American venues. The opening act for the new dates will be Sugadaisy. Later this month, St. Paul and The Broken Bones head out on a previously announced tour with Maggie Rose also on the bill.

When do St. Paul and The Broken Bones 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones All Tour Dates and Tickets

