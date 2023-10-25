View all results for 'alt'
St. Paul and The Broken Bones Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2023

St. Paul and The Broken Bones added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Angels In Science Fiction.

The new concerts are planned in February and March at North American venues. The opening act for the new dates will be Sugadaisy. Later this month, St. Paul and The Broken Bones head out on a previously announced tour with Maggie Rose also on the bill.

When do St. Paul and The Broken Bones 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Oct 30
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Oct 31
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Nov 2
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 3
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Nov 4
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Nov 6
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 8
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Nov 9
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Nov 10
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Nov 11
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Castro Theatre
Castro Theatre San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 14
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 15
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 17
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 18
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Ellie Caulkins Opera House Denver, CO
Nov 19
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Nov 20
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Maggie Rose at Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne Civic Center Cheyenne, WY
Dec 15
Nu Deco Ensemble, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Will Liverman at Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center
Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center Miami, FL
Feb 16
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 17
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 20
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Radio Bristol Farm & Fun Time
Radio Bristol Farm & Fun Time Bristol, VA
Feb 21
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 23
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Feb 24
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Feb 27
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 28
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
The Egg Center for the Performing Arts Albany, NY
Feb 29
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Mar 2
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 3
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Sugadaisy at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
May 2
to
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul at Sun, Sand and Soul
Sun, Sand and Soul Miramar, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow St. Paul and The Broken Bones on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the St. Paul and The Broken Bones Zumic artist page.

