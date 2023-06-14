View all results for 'alt'
Static-X & Sevendust Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Machine Killer' tour this fall with Dope and Lines of Loyalty
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2023

Hard rockers Static-X and Sevendust have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Machine Killer.

The newly scheduled concerts are set at venues across the USA in October and November. The opening acts for the new dates will be Dope and Lines of Loyalty. These are the only planned concerts for Static-X besides a festival performance at Blue Ridge Rock. In August, Sevendust will join Alter Bridge for a North American tour.

When do Static-X and Sevendust 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Blabbermouth. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is mk2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Static-X All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Oct 6
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 7
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 8
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Oct 10
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Hop Springs Beerpark
Hop Springs Beerpark Murfreesboro, TN
Oct 13
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Oct 14
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 15
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Freedom Hall / Lancaster Co. Convention Center
Freedom Hall / Lancaster Co. Convention Center Lancaster, PA
Oct 17
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 18
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 19
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Oct 20
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA
Oct 22
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 23
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Oct 24
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Oct 26
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 27
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Oct 28
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center El Paso, TX
Oct 30
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 31
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 1
Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, and Lines of Loyalty at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Static-X and Sevendust on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Static-X and Sevendust Zumic artist pages.

1
226
genres
Static-X
genres
Alt Metal Heavy metal Industrial Metal Nu Metal
сomments
image for artist Static-X
Static-X
