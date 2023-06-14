Static-X & Sevendust Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Static-X and Sevendust have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Machine Killer.

The newly scheduled concerts are set at venues across the USA in October and November. The opening acts for the new dates will be Dope and Lines of Loyalty. These are the only planned concerts for Static-X besides a festival performance at Blue Ridge Rock. In August, Sevendust will join Alter Bridge for a North American tour.

When do Static-X and Sevendust 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Blabbermouth. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is mk2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Static-X and Sevendust on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

