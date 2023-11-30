View all results for 'alt'
Steel Panther Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' out across the United States and Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2023

Glam metal rockers Steel Panther added 2024 tour dates for North America in conjunction with their new album, On The Prowl.

New shows are planned in January and February at mid-sized venues in the USA. The band is currently on their Winter Holidaze tour, which extends into late December.

Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 3
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Dec 5
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Dec 6
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Dec 7
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Dec 8
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Dec 10
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Dec 12
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Dec 13
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Dec 15
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 16
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Dec 17
Steel Panther and Moon Fever at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Dec 29
Steel Panther at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 30
Steel Panther at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 19
Steel Panther at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jan 20
Steel Panther at Star Of The Desert Arena
Star Of The Desert Arena Primm, NV
Feb 1
Steel Panther at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 2
Steel Panther at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 14
Steel Panther at Sanctuary Events Center
Sanctuary Events Center Fargo, ND
Feb 16
Steel Panther at The District Sioux Falls
The District Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
Feb 17
Steel Panther at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 18
Steel Panther at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Feb 21
Steel Panther at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 22
Steel Panther at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Feb 23
Steel Panther at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Feb 24
Steel Panther at TempleLive
TempleLive Wichita, KS
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
When do Steel Panther 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.

