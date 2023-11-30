Steel Panther Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glam metal rockers Steel Panther added 2024 tour dates for North America in conjunction with their new album, On The Prowl.

New shows are planned in January and February at mid-sized venues in the USA. The band is currently on their Winter Holidaze tour, which extends into late December.

Steel Panther All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Steel Panther 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Steel Panther on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Steel Panther Zumic artist page.