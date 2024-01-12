The Avett Brothers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Avett Brothers added spring and summer 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at venues across North America from May into August. Joining the bill on select dates will be a number of popular artists including Melissa Etheridge, Little Feat, Dawes, City and Colour, Sierra Ferrell, Iron & Wine, Trampled By Turtles, and Sammy Rae & The Friends. In addition, The Avett Bros have festival performances and dates opening for Luke Combs ahead this year.

And in related news, earlier this week NPR's All Things Considered did a piece featuring the new musical Swept Away featuring music of The Avett Brothers that is based on a true story about a shipwrecked crew that turned to cannibalism in the 19th-century. The play premiered in early 2022, and is currently performing at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC with aspirations to land on Broadway.

When do The Avett Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for fan club members begin January 16. American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

