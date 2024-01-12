View all results for 'alt'
The Avett Brothers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Luke Combs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 12, 2024

The Avett Brothers added spring and summer 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at venues across North America from May into August. Joining the bill on select dates will be a number of popular artists including Melissa Etheridge, Little Feat, Dawes, City and Colour, Sierra Ferrell, Iron & Wine, Trampled By Turtles, and Sammy Rae & The Friends. In addition, The Avett Bros have festival performances and dates opening for Luke Combs ahead this year.

And in related news, earlier this week NPR's All Things Considered did a piece featuring the new musical Swept Away featuring music of The Avett Brothers that is based on a true story about a shipwrecked crew that turned to cannibalism in the 19th-century. The play premiered in early 2022, and is currently performing at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC with aspirations to land on Broadway.

When do The Avett Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for fan club members begin January 16. American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Avett Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 9
to
Apr 13
The Avett Brothers at The Beach at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 19
Luke Combs, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at Highmark Stadium
Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY
May 16
The Avett Brothers and City and Colour at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
May 17
The Avett Brothers and Sierra Ferrell at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
May 18
The Avett Brothers and Sierra Ferrell at The Stage at Suffolk Downs
The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA
May 21
The Avett Brothers and Sierra Ferrell at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
May 23
The Avett Brothers and Sierra Ferrell at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
May 24
The Avett Brothers and Sierra Ferrell at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 14
Luke Combs, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 15
The Avett Brothers at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jun 16
The Avett Brothers at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Jul 3
The Avett Brothers and Iron & Wine at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Jul 5
The Avett Brothers and Little Feat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 6
The Avett Brothers and Melissa Etheridge at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 7
The Avett Brothers and Dawes at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 10
The Avett Brothers at Big Sky Brewing Company
Big Sky Brewing Company Missoula, MT
Jul 12
The Avett Brothers at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 13
The Avett Brothers at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jul 14
The Avett Brothers at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 26
Luke Combs, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Aug 17
The Avett Brothers and Trampled By Turtles at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 18
The Avett Brothers and Trampled By Turtles at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Aug 20
The Avett Brothers and Sammy Rae & The Friends at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 21
The Avett Brothers and Sammy Rae & The Friends at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 23
The Avett Brothers and Sammy Rae & The Friends at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 24
The Avett Brothers at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
Nov 8
to
Nov 10
Moon Crush: Avett Moon at Miramar Beach
Miramar Beach Florida, United States

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Avett Brothers on social media and sign up for The Avett Brothers fan club / email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Avett Brothers Zumic artist page.

