The Black Keys Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock stalwarts The Black Keys added 2024 tour dates. The opening act on the USA shows will be The Head and The Heart, and the UK shows feature Circa Waves doing warm-up sets.

Billed as the International Players Tour, new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from September into November. Previously, The Black Keys announced Europe shows in late April and May.

The tour is scheduled after Dan and Patrick release their twelfth studio album, Ohio Players, this Friday — April 5. The same day that the general on-sale begins on Ticketmaster.

When do The Black Keys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin April 2. Artist, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Keys All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Black Keys on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the advance Ohio Players singles "This Is Nowhere," "I Forgot To Be Your Lover," and "Beautiful People."