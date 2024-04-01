View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Black Keys Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'International Players Tour' and 'Ohio Players' album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 1, 2024

Rock stalwarts The Black Keys added 2024 tour dates. The opening act on the USA shows will be The Head and The Heart, and the UK shows feature Circa Waves doing warm-up sets.

Billed as the International Players Tour, new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from September into November. Previously, The Black Keys announced Europe shows in late April and May.

The tour is scheduled after Dan and Patrick release their twelfth studio album, Ohio Players, this Friday — April 5. The same day that the general on-sale begins on Ticketmaster.

When do The Black Keys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin April 2. Artist, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Keys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
The Black Keys and Circa Waves at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
The Black Keys and Circa Waves at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 3
The Black Keys and Circa Waves at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 5
The Black Keys at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 7
The Black Keys and Circa Waves at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
May 8
The Black Keys and Circa Waves at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
May 9
The Black Keys and Circa Waves at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
May 12
The Black Keys at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
May 13
The Black Keys at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Sep 17
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 18
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 20
The Black Keys at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 21
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 24
The Black Keys at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 26
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 28
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Sep 29
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 2
The Black Keys at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 3
The Black Keys at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 10
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 12
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 16
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 18
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 19
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
The Black Keys at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 24
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 26
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 27
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Food City Center
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Nov 1
The Black Keys at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 2
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Nov 3
The Black Keys at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 7
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 9
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Nov 10
The Black Keys at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12
The Black Keys and The Head and The Heart at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Black Keys on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the advance Ohio Players singles "This Is Nowhere," "I Forgot To Be Your Lover," and "Beautiful People." For more, check out The Black Keys Zumic artist page.

1
599
artists
The Black Keys
genres
Alt Rock Blues Blues Rock Delta Blues Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Black Keys
The Black Keys
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Black Keys Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 31, 2022
The Black Keys Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Delta Blues Rock The Black Keys
2
5362
image for article The Black Keys Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 21, 2021
The Black Keys Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Rock The Black Keys
2
1243
image for article The Black Keys Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 24, 2020
The Black Keys Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Rock The Black Keys
1
3965
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart